The rising Welsh star given helping hand by music legend Paul Weller

Nancy Williams may only be 18 years old but she has taken giant strides in her music career in less than 12 months.

The singer-songwriter from Merthyr has been played on BBC 6 Music and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, found a home on several Apple Music and Spotify playlists and had massive support from Welsh music don Huw Stephens.

It’s said of Nancy’s music that ‘she manages to craft lyrics into her songwriting which would make you believe she’s lived a thousand lives’.

It’s this songwriting talent that attracted one of the biggest names in UK music, Paul Weller, to open up his studio to her.

Nancy was discovered by Welsh film director Jonny Owen, a Merthyr man himself, through a Facebook video of Nancy that was uploaded by Jonny’s childhood friend Jason Williams – Nancy’s father.

Jonny paired Welsh speaker Nancy with esteemed Irish producer Darren Morrisey who helped Nancy craft her first songs for the world to hear.

Nancy’s debut EP is the literal definition of ‘coming-of-age’. In September 2024, Nancy left her family home in Merthyr and moved to London – where she began acting college.

Shortly after moving to the capital, Nancy released her first ever song – ‘I Don’t Wanna Grow Up’. The perfect soundtrack to that seismic moment for any teenager who has been through the process of leaving home and moving to the big city.

All four tracks on the EP were recorded at Paul Weller’s studio in Surrey. Paul allowed Nancy the use of his studio after hearing the tracks via Jonny and immediately fell in love with the music.

“I’ve been lucky enough to got to know Paul and it’s the complete opposite of when they say, don’t meet your heroes – he’s one of the nicest, kindest people I’ve met,” says Jonny. “The thing with Paul as well he’s so kind and encouraging to new artists.

“I hear so many stories like mine. I sent him some stuff and he came straight back… ‘she’s fantastic Jonny, get her into my studio for a week, no charge’. I mean, what do you say to that? It was funny though as when I told Nancy’s dad he got as giddy as anyone.”

Jonny who is married to Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure and whose daughter is TV and radio presenter Katie Owen, says he heard Nancy by chance one day,

“Nancy’s dad Jason is a childhood friend, we go way back,” he says. “I saw her playing some guitar on his Facebook. I had to listen a few times as I thought it was a cover of some song in the charts and then I checked with Vicky and Katie and they were like….’that’s great but it’s not something we know!’ I was like…Jay, let me make some calls butty.

“She’s signed a deal with Mahogany (who are amazing) and my good mates Darren Morrissey and Phil Jones, who is manager of the Magic Numbers, have been helping her.

The response has been amazing. She’s a real talent as I’ve got older I want to help people come through. Especially from Merthyr. Like Paul, who don’t forget has Merthyr roots!”

