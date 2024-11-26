The Smurfs to return to S4C in 2025

International children’s television favourite The Smurfs are set to return to S4C – under their Welsh name, Y Smyrffs – for the first time in 40 years.

The Welsh-language channel has bought a licence to broadcast the animated series from owner Peyo Company. It will be dubbed in Welsh by production company Cwmni Da and shown on S4C from Spring 2025. Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo’s little blue characters The Smurfs have entertaining kids and families for generations the world over. The Smurfs animated series (2021) is currently airing worldwide on Nickelodeon, on local free-to-air channels and is available on Netflix. A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a July 2025 worldwide theatrical release.

Ambitious project

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Content Commissioner – Children and Learners, said: “It’s 40 years since Y Smyrffs were on S4C and I’m delighted that we can re-introduce these wonderful characters to a new audience in 2025. “It’s been a privilege to work together with Peyo Company to make this possible and to meet relatives of Pierre Culliford (Peyo); the man who created the Smurfs. It is thanks to their support for minority languages ​​and S4C’s own ambitions that this new home for the Smurfs has been made possible, and I am very excited.”

Pride

Véronique Culliford, President of the Peyo Company and daughter of Pierre Culliford (aka Peyo), creator of the Smurfs, said: “I am very proud of this upcoming launch on S4C. The local languages approach has always been central for us and this new release in Welsh will be the 50th language release for our TV series! “Kids and parents can already expect a lot of fun watching Y Smyrffs on S4C. Mae’r Smyrffs yn ôl! [The Smyrffs are back!]” Further details will be announced in the new year.

