The stunning hotel in Wales ranked one of the best in Europe

A hotel in Wales has been ranked one of the finest in Europe.

Palé Hall in Gwynedd was named on The 50 Best Hotels in Europe for 2024 list from Big 7 Travel.

The prestigious ranking showcases the top hotels across Europe, focusing on unique experiences, exceptional service, and luxurious amenities.

This marks the fifth year Big 7 Travel has released its Best Hotels list, incorporating feedback and suggestions from readers to curate a collection that resonates with travellers.

The listing for Palé Hall – Gwynedd, Wales reads:

‘Live out your Pride & Prejudice dream from this Victorian mansion.

‘The setting couldn’t be better, on the cusp of the wild Berwyn Mountains and Eryri National Park. Although, with grounds as beautiful as these, there are few reasons to leave.

‘This hotel is so beautiful that it once played host to Queen Victoria and Churchill.

‘The manor’s period features and ornate furniture are wonderfully regal, holding the power to make any guest feel like royalty.

‘Maybe it’s that, or maybe it’s the discreet yet attentive staff. They’re not hovering over you, but they’re somehow there as soon as you think you want a glass of wine. And delicious wine at that – even better when paired with the five-or-eight-course dinner menu.

‘It’s this seasonal, ultra-fresh, and creative food that earned Palé Hall Wales’ first *Michelin Green Star.’

Price per night from £327.

*The Michelin Green Star is an annual award which highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices. They hold themselves accountable for both their ethical and environmental standards, and work with sustainable producers and suppliers to avoid waste and reduce or even remove plastic and other non-recyclable materials from their supply chain.

See a gallery of sumptuous images of the hotel HERE

View the full list of the top 50 hotels HERE

