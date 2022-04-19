The stunning mural of Michael Sheen taking shape in Port Talbot

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A giant mural of Michael Sheen is currently being painted in Port Talbot.

The mural of the famous Port Talbot native, which is being painted by female street art star @hazard0ne (Harriet Wood) is part of the town’s plans to bounce back from the loss of Banksy’s ‘Season’s Greeting’ artwork.

The mural, which is on Forge Road and will be officially unveiled tomorrow, looks set to be another stunning addition to the town’s every growing collection of street art.

As well as the mural of the actor, it will also include a panoramic painting of the town’s famous steelworks.

The team behind the town’s ARTwalk recently said they will not let the departure of the Banky artwork deter them from establishing the town as the street art capital of Wales.

“We intend the street art revolution that Season’s Greetings sparked to continue and spread,” said Derek Davies, who manages the Port Talbot ARTwalk Facebook page.

“We have much to unveil over the next few months now that the removal of the Port Talbot Banksy has finally come to an end. We are first and foremost a street art group.

“Our plans include new and exciting murals soon to be undertaken by top British and local street artists. One mural will I’m sure take pride of place in the town will be a large mural of Port Talbot legend Michael Sheen.

“We also have other projects by other members including portrait painters and sketch artists.

“In all we are truly on target to become the street art capital of Wales. A lot of what we are about, is funded by grants and donations to commission these artists, others including local artists are doing it independently of ARTwalk but are united with ARTwalk, with the revolution we as a town are driving forward.”

The Michael Sheen mural will be the third in a trilogy of artworks painted by @hazard0ne featuring iconic acting names from the town – after Richard Burton and Peg Entwistle murals appeared.

In addition to the new mural of the Welsh actor, there is much more planned for the town including a theatre production about Season’s Greetings, which is currently in development, and a BBC documentary about the street art around Port Talbot.

