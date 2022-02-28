The stunning Ukraine flag street art that has appeared in Cardiff
It’s sometimes the most simple concepts that are the most impactful.
The beautiful artwork of a crying eye which has appeared in Cardiff today is a stunning, intricate piece of art that conveys the tragedy and emotional impact of the assault on Ukraine.
A single tear running from the eye with the pupil reflecting extraordinary detail of the assault on Kyiv is remarkable.
The artwork, which was painted in Northcote Lane, off City Road in Cardiff today by renowned street artist My Dog Sighs, certainly packs an emotional punch, that will resonate with us all.
My Dog Sighs was the creator of the ‘free art’ movement – giving away lots of his work including iconic faces painted onto squashed up cans and aerosols but has since moved onto much bigger street art pieces.
Now painting huge walls – the artist is known for his large murals featuring intense details of eyes and the reflections within.
The artist will be giving a talk and signing his latest book at The Yard, St Mary Street, Cardiff tonight.
