The unique Welsh building named one of the best in the UK

The rescue and renewal of Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs has been one of the success stories of recent times in Wales.

Now, Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs has won a prestigious award – the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) UK Award, where the UK’s most outstanding recent building projects went head-to-head for top national accolades.

At the RICS Awards Grand Final on 4th October, it was awarded ‘Land Management & Sustainable Development’ project of the year.

The award assessed how well land is managed and developed to promote economic growth, social well-being, environmental protection, and cultural preservation, as outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals.

RICS judges praised the project for its community group involvement and Welsh Government collaboration, which created a facility that has used innovative land management and construction practices to improve biodiversity and sustainability.

Welsh Water said successful reopening of Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs is a testament to the power of collaboration. Since acquiring the site in 2016, it has worked closely with the Reservoir Action Group (RAG), the local community, and various stakeholders to develop a shared vision and assemble a team of technical experts to achieve the goal of reopening.

Funding from Welsh Government through the ‘Enabling Natural Resources and Well-being (ENRaW) partnership was instrumental in enabling new ways of working. This innovative collaboration brought together Welsh Water, the Reservoir Action Group (RAG), Cardiff Council, and Cardiff & Vale University Health Board.

The funding enabled the development and delivery of an innovative community engagement programme featuring volunteering, education, events and interpretation strands. This collaborative effort drew on the expertise of over thirty collaborators from organisations such as the Mid Glamorgan Fungi Group, BTO, Cardiff Met, and local schools, fostering meaningful engagement with the community. The Reservoir Action Group (RAG) provided invaluable historical knowledge of the reservoirs and helped develop the interpretation on site. Additionally, RAG was instrumental in establishing the Friends of Cardiff Reservoirs Group.

A grant from the Community Woodlands Heritage Lottery Fund enabled the creation of a Woodland Improvement Plan to improve the biodiversity at Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs. This plan involves actively managing the woodlands, working with environmental organisations, engaging and training local people, and empowering them to help care for the reservoirs.

Friends of Cardiff Reservoir, Welsh Water’s first Friends Group, now has over 300 members and 183 volunteers. Thanks to the Community Woodlands Heritage Lottery Fund grant, funding was allocated to training and tools to enhance biodiversity on site. The Friends helped prepare the site for opening and now work with rangers to deliver the Woodland Management Plan, which was developed with the Wildlife Trust of South and South West Wales.

The visitor centre was designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios to have minimal impact on the natural environment with a low operational energy strategy. This was achieved through the use of heat-reclaiming shower trays and on-site power generation via PVs, which helps reduce the building’s environmental footprint. As one of the first Welsh Water projects to be delivered following the introduction of SuDS (Sustainable Drainage Systems) as a statutory requirement, the project incorporated innovative and ecological drainage solutions such as water chains, rills, and rain gardens. These features not only help protect the environment but also contribute to the overall sustainability of the visitor centre.

This was one of the first projects to receive approval from the new SuDS Approval Body in Wales and earlier in the year earned the visitor centre a ‘New Commercial Development’ Award at the UK SuDs Awards.

Colleagues from Welsh Waters’ teams were delighted to share the acceptance of this remarkable achievement with representatives from the Reservoir Action Group and Friends of Cardiff Reservoirs at the Awards ceremony on Friday 4th October. The collaborative efforts of these partners were instrumental in saving the reservoirs from hosing development; and making the reopening of Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs as a hub for health and wellbeing such a success.

Bernard Adshead, RAG Committee Member said “It’s wonderful to see Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs recognised for its incredible achievements. It was 2001 when I got involved in the newly formed community campaign to save the reservoir site from redevelopment as a housing estate. Little did I think it would take over 20 years to see our efforts fully rewarded. What Welsh Water have achieved on the site since taking over is beyond the wildest dreams of the campaigners who, on a number of occasions, thought the fight would not be won.”

Friends of Cardiff Reservoirs Chair Peter Fullerton said; “It’s great to see the outstanding reservoirs’ transformation being recognised at a UK level, not only for the wonderful leisure amenities it provides to the people of Cardiff and for the enhanced environment, but also for the involvement of community groups like the Friends of Cardiff Reservoirs.”

Commenting on receiving the award, Welsh Water CEO Peter Perry said: “Thanks to our business model, which is unique in the sector, the Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs redevelopment was designed with the wellbeing of people and nature at the heart of the scheme. The project has positively impacted the community by providing access to high quality green and blue spaces and creating a more diverse and inclusive environment with an accessible visitor centre and paths. The hard work of Welsh Water employees, community groups and partners has been recognised with this award, and it’s a testament to everyone involved.”

Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs are open year-round, offering a haven for health and well-being to locals and visitors. The elevated café boasts breathtaking views and a delicious menu from breakfast through to lunch. Water activities include sailing, canoeing paddle boarding kayaking, open water swimming and the increasingly popular activity of cold-water dipping.

For more information visit: lisvane-llanishen.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

