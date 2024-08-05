The very special trainers up for grabs at the National Eisteddfod

A unique, one-off pair of customised trainers are up for grabs at the National Eisteddfod this week.

The striking Adidas trainers celebrate the Eisteddfod coming to Pontypridd in RCT (Rhondda Cynon Taf).

A collaboration between Welsh clothing brand Spirit of 58 and Wrexham Trainer Revival, who restore and customise trainers, the unique footwear has ‘Rhondda Cymru’ printed on them alongside a Welsh dragon emblem.

The trainers will be up for auction at the Eisteddfod site at Ynysangharad Park in Pontypridd this week.

The money raised from the sale of these unique trainers will be donated to RCT charity ASD Rainbows, which provides specialised services to children in the area with autism.

To find out more and to make a bid visit the Spirit Of 58 stand (number 524)

A boost of £16m to the local economy is expected as a result of the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

After almost three years in the making, the Eisteddfod in Pontypridd opened on Saturday and is due to run to Saturday, August 10.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council has said that during Eisteddfod week, an expected 160,000 visitors will visit Rhondda Cynon Taf and Pontypridd, supporting local businesses with the boost to the local economy during this week expected to be up to £16 million.

The Spirit Of 58 stand



For every £1 spent by the council, it is expected that nearly £60 is put back into the local economy during the Eisteddfod week, which is in addition to the increased profile of the county borough as a result of hosting Europe’s largest cultural event, the council said.

The National Eisteddfod is a charitable organisation that delivers the Eisteddfod every year, at an estimated cost of £6.5m, which is met through corporate sponsorship, donations, community fundraising, Welsh Government grant and income from traders and ticket purchases.

