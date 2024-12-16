The Welsh castle voted one of the most beautiful in Europe

A castle in Wales has been voted one of the most beautiful in Europe.

Travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller has released a new list of the 26 most stunning castles in Europe, and Conwy Castle was chosen – the sole representative from Wales.

The stunning Welsh fortress was included alongside castles across Europe, including Lithuania, Spain, Romania, Denmark, Scotland, France, Slovenia, Germany, Ireland and Italy.

The 21-tower medieval fortress in Conwy, is undoubtedly one of most beautiful castles you’re going to find on the entire continent, according to the respected travel publication.

It’s surrounded by high fortified walls which stretch for three-quarters of a mile, and you can walk a complete circuit around its battlements.

Of the castle, the travel publication said: ‘The Welsh town of Conwy is defined by its 21-tower medieval fortress, which features a gorgeous castle surrounded by fortified walls stretching three-quarters of a mile.

‘The structure was commissioned by King Edward I back in the 13th century, which makes its well-preserved state all the more impressive. Visitors are welcome to visit the castle and walk a complete circle around battlements, including venturing up the towers via spiral staircases.’

It was a given that at least one castle in Wales was going to make the list of this prestigious poll given we have more castles per square mile than any other country in Europe.

According to Cadw, which works to protect the historic buildings and heritage sites of Wales: ‘Conwy Castle is regarded as one of the most magnificent medieval fortresses in Europe. The castle, and its 1.3km ring of town walls, have World Heritage status.

‘This remarkable fortress was built in an astonishing four-year period, between 1283 and 1287, and remains incredibly well-preserved today: it contains the most intact set of medieval royal apartments in Wales. If you have a head for heights, climb one of the castle’s eight tremendous towers for breathtaking views of the harbour and the narrow streets of Conwy below.’

Of course, Wales’ history has left a landscape scattered with Iron Age hill forts, Roman ruins and castles from Medieval Welsh princes and English kings. With over 600 castles, wherever you go in Wales you won’t be too far from a historic site.

Go and discover the rich history on your doorstep.

Find out more via CADW

