The Welsh locations named on the UK’s top 20 most haunted list

With Halloween fast approaching and spooky season well underway, you may be on the search for places to visit that will chill you right to the core upon learning about their legends and the residents that supposedly still haunt them.

Ghost hunting tours and walks are popular pastimes ahead of Halloween, and what better way to celebrate the upcoming annual tradition than visiting some of the UK’s most haunted places?

Enjoy Travel has compiled a list of the top 20 most haunted places to help spook up your October, from medieval towers and abbeys to hills and villages, all of which tell their own frightening tales of the past.

And there are four Welsh locations that make the list:

St Fagans Castle, Cardiff

Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Craig y Nos, Swansea

Skirrid Mountain Inn, Abergavenny

St Fagans Castle – Cardiff

Considered one of the most haunted castles in Wales, St Fagans Castle and National History Museum holds its fair share of ghostly apparitions that have been reportedly seen. The most common reports are figures being seen in the windows, or objects moving by themselves. If you’re unlucky (or lucky, if you’re interested in the paranormal) enough to see one of these ghosts upon a visit to the castle, you can join one of the ghost tours and spook up your October.

Cardiff Castle

Wales’ most iconic landmark, Cardiff Castle boasts two millennia of history, so of course, it makes sense that a few of its previous inhabitants still linger to this day. With numerous reported sightings of ghostly figures wandering the castle at night, it’s also a famous spot for ghost tours. Even the most sceptical among us will likely feel or see something unusual when walking the passageways and staircases at night. Whether you’re interested in the paranormal or just curious about the reports and want to discover them for yourself, head to this cultural icon for an ultra-spooky night that you won’t forget.

Craig y Nos Castle — Swansea

The reputation Craig y Nos has for being a top wedding venue has forced its spooky reputation into the background. However, the castle is still a haunting ground for many and is considered to be the most haunted castle in Wales. The castle was once a tuberculosis hospital, so it is rife with lost souls. Take a ghost tour around the castle and see if you can spot the spooky inhabitants.

Skirrid Mountain Inn — Abergavenny

The oldest pub in Wales, and of course, the most haunted. Once a jail, now a popular local pub with a dark past, the Skirrid Inn is far more than just a place to enjoy a pint. Guests and visitors have reported hearing and seeing odd and eerie things that they struggle to explain, such as footsteps and whispers among other spooky occurrences.

