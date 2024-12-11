The Welshman representing Wales at Disney World

A Welshman is putting Wales on the world map and living out his dream at Disney World.

Josh Jones, from Caerphilly, is representing the nation as part of Disney’s Cultural representative programme at the world famous resort in Florida

And as far as Josh is concerned it’s a dream come true.

“It’s basically a childhood dream come true, growing up as a kid who loves Disney and knowing that I’m now fulfilling that is just a pinch me moment,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong it is hard work but it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

He added: “I’ve had a few jobs in customer service before this which has helped with experience, before I arrived here I was a flight attendant out of Bristol and plans are to go back afterwards.”

As part of the one year cultural representative programme, participants greet and interact with guests while sharing the United Kingdom’s culture.

The United Kingdom pavilion captures the essence of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

As guests enter the pavilion, they are greeted by outdoor carts selling refreshments, plus a variety of shops such as Twinings tea, Cadbury chocolates, fine china, sportswear from Wimbledon, and handcrafted products from Wales.

Opposite the shopping street, the Yorkshire Country Fish Shop offers fish and chips next door to the Rose and Crown restaurant and pub.

“The most amazing thing about this specific programme as well is that you don’t need to be in college or university or anything,” sais Josh. “Almost anyone can apply and the perks, I mean. we get to go in the parks for free, great discounts on events, food, merchandise, hotels, cruiseline and you even get 16 days in the parks for family and friends.”

However, the proud Welshman declares the best thing about working at Disney World is educating the masses about Wales.

“The most important thing for me is representing Wales,” says Josh. “Almost every other day I feel like I’m educating people as the most common thing I get is ‘Ahh Wales, that’s in England right?’

“I just find it bizarre that people know Ireland, Scotland and England but Wales always falls under the radar and if anything being here has made me more proud to be Welsh!”

You can find out more information about the Cultural Representative Programme HERE

