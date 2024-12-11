The Who’s Roger Daltrey announces Wales summer show

Legendary singer songwriter Roger Daltrey will join international and homegrown stars from the worlds of rock, pop and the stage for headline performances at the 2025 Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Taking place from Tuesday 8 to Sunday 13 July, the week-long festival will include evening concerts from The Who’s Roger Daltrey, BRIT Award winner KT Tunstall, classical crossover group Il Divo, West End star Lucie Jones and leading opera star Sir Bryn Terfel.

Season Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10am Wednesday (11 DEC) as well as advanced tickets for Friends of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, while individual tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday.

Legendary rock singer Roger Daltrey will open the Llangollen International Eisteddfod on Tuesday 8 July with a show packed with classic hits from both his time as frontman of The Who and from his acclaimed solo career.

The following evening on Wednesday 9 will see a choral concert celebrate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, produced in collaboration with Peace Child International.

BRIT Award winner KT Tunstall will make her Llangollen debut on Thursday 10, performing her iconic debut album Eye to the Telescope in full, accompanied by the Absolute Orchestra conducted by Dave Danford. And the following evening, on Friday 11, classical superstars Il Divo will bring their stunning vocals to the pavilion stage.

The festival’s globally-renowned Choir of the World competition will take place on Saturday 12, with multi-award-winning West End sensation Lucie Jones performing twice during the evening.

To close the festival on Sunday 13, Sir Bryn Terfel will perform his sea shanties and maritime folk tunes inspired Sea Songs album in full. He will be joined on stage by special guests Fisherman’s Friends, who will also perform their own set, along with Welsh singer Eve Goodman.

The festival, which has taken place every summer since 1947, promotes peace and reconciliation through music and dance, and will once again welcome the world to Wales, with thousands of competitors from across the world heading to the beautiful Welsh town next summer.

In 2024 the festival co-promoted a number of additional shows outside the Eisteddfod week with leading UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor. This continues in 2025 with the Live at Llangollen Pavilion series taking place in the weeks before the Eisteddfod with headline shows announced so far from acts including The Human League, James, Olly Murs, Rag’n’Bone Man, The Script, Texas, and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

Chairman of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod John Gambles said: “Our team are delighted to bring some of the world’s biggest artists to Llangollen. We have concerts that we are genuinely excited about.

“This includes legendary frontman from The Who, Roger Daltrey, multi-million-album-selling Il Divo, and the long awaited return of Sir Bryn Terfel with Fisherman’s Friends.

“The traditional elements of our Eisteddfod will also be in full swing including our Parade of Nations, our Children’s Day, our community project – Community Rhythm and Roots, Wales as well as a special gala concert, celebrating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, produced in association with Peace Child International. Llangollen will once again be the place to be next summer.”

Season Tickets for the festival will be on sale on Wednesday 11 December at 10am, as well as advanced tickets for Friends of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 13 December at 9am.

Dave Danford, the Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod who has curated the concerts said: “We’re incredibly proud to be announcing next year’s line-up for our festival, which mixes high-profile international artists with the Eisteddfod’s heritage and traditions.

“There really is something for everybody next year, from the iconic voices of Bryn Terfel, Il Divo and Roger Daltrey, to the orchestral concerts (including a unique collaboration with KT Tunstall), to the finest Welsh talent (including Lucie Jones and Eve Goodman). There’s just so much to look forward to!”

For more information go to Llangollen.net

