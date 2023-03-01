Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

The wonderful scenes from St David’s Day parades around Wales

01 Mar 2023 4 minute read
Scenes from the National St David’s Parade in Cardiff

As we all know March 1st is a special date in the Welsh calendar.

Today is the day to honour the patron saint of Wales, St David, and demonstrate just what is that makes us proud to be Welsh.

There was plenty of colour, music and celebration as thousands took to the streets around Wales to celebrate St David’s Day.

People of all ages marched side by side many wearing traditional costumes and waving flags. The sound of traditional Welsh music filled the air and the scenes were of a nation united on one special day.

In Cardiff where the National St David’s Day Parade took place, speakers spoke up for Wales demanding that we have our own bank holiday to celebrate our patron saint, just as they do in the Republic of Ireland and Scotland.

For all those taking part in parades and all those Welsh people in Wales and across the globe there was no doubt one abiding thought … In the words of Cerys Matthews and Catatonia, ‘every day when I wake up I thank the lord I’m Welsh!’

Enjoy the pics and videos and have a Welsh cake on us!

1 Comment
Andy Williams
Andy Williams
9 minutes ago

Wales and her people will never be equal in this so called Union of equal nations (the UK) Why? When a country in that Union, has to go cap in hand to the British Parliament, to create a bank holiday for it’s patron saint and is refused, says it all really.

