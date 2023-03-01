The wonderful scenes from St David’s Day parades around Wales

As we all know March 1st is a special date in the Welsh calendar.

Today is the day to honour the patron saint of Wales, St David, and demonstrate just what is that makes us proud to be Welsh.

There was plenty of colour, music and celebration as thousands took to the streets around Wales to celebrate St David’s Day.

People of all ages marched side by side many wearing traditional costumes and waving flags. The sound of traditional Welsh music filled the air and the scenes were of a nation united on one special day.

In Cardiff where the National St David’s Day Parade took place, speakers spoke up for Wales demanding that we have our own bank holiday to celebrate our patron saint, just as they do in the Republic of Ireland and Scotland.

For all those taking part in parades and all those Welsh people in Wales and across the globe there was no doubt one abiding thought … In the words of Cerys Matthews and Catatonia, ‘every day when I wake up I thank the lord I’m Welsh!’

Enjoy the pics and videos and have a Welsh cake on us!

Mae’n anhygoel iawn i weld hwn 🎻

It’s absolutely amazing to see this! The #DyddGwylDewi parade marches down through the Hayes in the capital 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 with flags agust in this March chill, violins and song out in mass as crowds call for #DyddGwylDewiHapus TO BECOME A BANK HOLIDAY! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NGr2QeVr13 — Minty’s Gig Guide 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@MintysGigGuide) March 1, 2023

Ein Parêd Gŵyl Dewi – Our St David’s Day Parade 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️🌼 @GwennoDafydd pic.twitter.com/vHs82bAAj2 — Ysgol Gymraeg Pontardawe (@YGGPontardawe) March 1, 2023

Olygfeydd o #Wrecsam yn ystod yr orymdaith Dydd Gŵyl Dewi ♥️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Scenes from #Wrexham during the St David’s Day parade. pic.twitter.com/Ddcy4Kj5SX — Iwan Berry (@iwan_j_berry) March 1, 2023

St David’s Day Parade today in Cardiff pic.twitter.com/t1jtVjS9P9 — Monk’s Photography (@mmonk2001) March 1, 2023

An amazing morning at the St. David’s day parade in Ystradgynlais. pic.twitter.com/M8MFiSSuC2 — Ysgol y Cribarth (@YsgolY) March 1, 2023

Happy St David’s Day! Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!

Here’s Pembrokeshire’s amazing St Davids Day Parade in Haverfordwest this morning, led by the fantastic Samba Doc! pic.twitter.com/KLABINMEq8 — PembrokeshireCC (@Pembrokeshire) March 1, 2023

We had a wonderful time at the St David’s Day Parade today #balch #DyddGwylDewi @DosbarthSkomer pic.twitter.com/2Qz9w5Qvqq — St Francis Head (@St_Francis_Head) March 1, 2023

Powys RCT and Ystrad NPT supporting St David’s Day Parade today in Ystradgynlais. Great to see the crowds cheering the school kids and bagpipes. Dydd Gwyl Dewi Hapus pic.twitter.com/gq0wRCbrXP — Rural Crime Team @ Dyfed-Powys Police (@DPPRural) March 1, 2023

Barod am yr orymadaith Gŵyl Dewi!! Ready for the St David’s Day Parade! @cbswrecsam @wrexham pic.twitter.com/5G1u06SPCs — Ysgol Plas Coch (@YsgolPlasCoch) March 1, 2023

Very successful and well attended St David’s Day Parade in Colwyn Bay this morning 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/yiP4gZOxIo — Greg Wynne (@wheniwasgreg) March 1, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

