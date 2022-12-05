The world’s rudest restaurant is to open in Wales

The restaurant acclaimed as the world’s rudest is to open in Wales.

So sit down and shut up because Karen’s Diner is coming to Newport.

The restaurant with the foul-mouthed staff is to open its first diner in Wales on Spytty Road in Newport on 15th February, 2023.

The diner which is the home of ‘great burgers and rude service’ currently has multiple outlets across Australia and the UK, with the first US store just opened in St. Louis.

According to a Karen’s Diner spokesperson: “Customers can expect plenty of sass, great food and a sprinkle of bad attitude. As Karen’s Diner goes, the food is great, the service ungrateful but your experience will be unforgettable.

“Don’t expect special treatment at this diner because it’s all about Karen, and she won’t be taking any of your nonsense! Come have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential.”

Described as a ‘Hilarious immersive dining experience!! Top drawer fun served with a tasty menu side & extra fiesty toppings’, the diner will serve a full menu which includes a range of Karen’s burgers, loaded fries, sweet treats, thick shakes and a Karen inspired cocktail menu.

Vegetarians, vegans and non alcoholics will all be catered for but don’t expect Karen to be happy about it.

The advice is not to miss out on this great food but awful service. But whatever you do, don’t ask for a refund.

Bookings are now available and are highly recommended to secure a table early, as diners typically are booked out months in advance.



