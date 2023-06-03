The Writers Group: Now and New, Swansea

We begin a new series in which we invite members of Welsh writers groups to share their work.

We begin with Now and New, which meets every week in Common Meeple in Swansea.

The group was established in 2020.

Tethered

The waterfront breeze gently buffets my face

As I watch the Marina current ripple and flow

Towards the sail bridge,

Yachts graciously huddled together

Awaiting attention from their fortunate keepers.

Do they dream of open seas?

Unfettered exploration

Of the wide blustery expanse

That suggests freedom?

The tethered confines of the Marina

Another reality.

© Kerri Mawer 2021

Ointment

On Shoulder Hill ‘neath the Leafless trees,

A convocation of sanguine thieves.

Now without their usual swagger,

The little beggars gasp and stagger.

For just two full days before,

Little Bramble watched us pour

A sachet on her fuzzy pelt,

Of unctuous stuff which stang and smelt.

Silly fleas! They fail to reason,

That their liquor has been poisoned.

The more the poor things spit and cough,

The more the crimson juice they quaff.

And so Bramble starts to scratch,

Slowly working patch by patch.

From tummy up to doggy brain,

Then ears, then chin, then back again.

© Chris Mawer

Broken Hearted

(Written 24th May 2023)

The song of love is bittersweet

It cheers you up but lets you down

Tearing at your heart strings

With its yearning call

The voice of reason has been forestalled.

It hurts like hell and breaks you heart

You sought it here and find it there

But it dops you down, crushing you soul

Chokes your soul – speechless chords.

How can this be? Love’s song should be sweet,

A warmth unknown, unfathomably deep,

Cocooned in heat – you yearn to meet

Yet it passes you by in a ghostly trance

How it kills the spirit

Stops the dance.

Best not to dwell of loveless sways

The mood befalls you

Fly, get away such wanton thoughts

It drops you down

Breaks your crown.

You loose, you droop,

It ties you down, you’ve lost your sleep

The song of love is cruel, yet kind

A wish fulfilled and yet it kills.

© Siân Allen 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

