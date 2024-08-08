Theatre review: Brên. Calon. Fi by Bethan Marlow

Ant Evans

Originally commissioned to be performed at the 2022 Eisteddfod in Tregaron, Bethan Marlow’s latest theatrical offering had to wait for this year’s festival to get an airing.

I must admit to having been unsure as to what to expect. In particular, the format (a monologue) had me wondering how it could be sustained for an hour.

I needn’t have been concerned though. As Lowri Morgan brought Marlow’s words to life, under the deft direction of Rhiannon Mair, it was clear that the audience were in for a treat for the duration.

Bethan Marlow has created a straight-talking character, even though she has to halt herself in her own tracks when she asks the audience is it alright to use the word “vagina”, in Welsh at the Eisteddfod. It is.

What we get here as well is fine acting twice over. The play opens as if we’re in a standard Eisteddfodic poetry recitation which swiftly switches into an engaging chat with the audience in which they join the central character on her testing journey though life.

Frustrated

She uses pace and space. Morgan speeds up the delivery as if nervous then changes gear as she gets increasingly frustrated with her love life and her failing third major relationship. She fills the stage as she explores the meaning of the clutter of props, such as the three red flags she was reluctant to see when falling in love.

Discovering and finding love can be challenging enough for teenagers and young adults. But what if you happen to live in rural Wales in the nineties and be attracted to members of the same sex?

This is the scenario in which Fi, our protagonist finds herself:

“Hogan pentra’ efo gwallt spikes a BMX, yn ffansio genod ond cogio bod yn strêt.”

“A village girl with spikey hair and a BMX, fancies girls but pretends to be straight.”

Indeed, those around her assume she’s a tomboy. Even when she plucks up the courage to come out to her loving, supportive parents, she tells them that she’s bisexual, this being seen as easier than admitting that she’s a lesbian.

Brên. Calon.Fi (Mefus photography)Heartbreak

The rollercoaster journey of love and heartbreak is one which is talked about openly and in detail to the audience. Fi’s first love, Ruth, who she meets while playing rugby for the local women’s team, not only gives her a glimpse into life as a Welsh lesbian, but eventually gives her a first taste of heartbreak. Eventually, Fi moves to London, to be a lesbian in a lesbian world, where she can publicly be who she really is, in a city where the nightlife is naturally so much more exciting than that available back home.

Fi’s second romance comes about courtesy of Jude, who’s rather “posh”. Though they both seem to hit it off immediately, swapping phones, not just numbers, eventually Fi notices wat seem, with hindsight, some rather troubling red flags. Having ignored each of them in turn, Fi is unceremoniously dumped with days to go before Christmas. And so heartbreak comes visiting once again.

Breakup.

During a night out post the breakup with Jude, Fi meets someone else. Although they’re never officially an item, they move in together. This results in Fi paying rent (even though this woman’s one bed flat is rent free from the council) not to mention paying for everything else, food, electricity, holidays etc.

Indeed, Fi’s spending, just to maintain this relationship (indeed, the feelings all seem to be coming from one direction) lands her in increasing debt. Can any relationship be worth that much strife in the end? No spoilers here.

Although there are oodles of emotions on display there’s plenty of humour here too, and I spent a great deal of time in YMa in Pontypridd laughing out loud (almost to the point of tears at times). It speaks volumes about Lowri Morgan’s acting ability that she can switch deftly and effortlessly from tension to humour. There’s also some very effective audience participation, such as when a member is asked to read out the names of crushes Fi had whilst growing up and share her reactions to them. Atmospheric and effective lighting (Cara Hood) and sound (Josh Bowles) were employed incredibly well to reflect the changes in mood on stage.

A quick note on accessibility for those non-Welsh speakers planning on visiting Pontypridd during Eisteddfod week; Sibrwd – Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru’s language access app – is available to guide you through the play, by means of text on the screen.

Both Marlow and Morgan have brought to life the experiences and lives of those not often reflected on stage. A must see!

Brên. Calon. Fi is a Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru production, in partnership with the National Eisteddfod. It is free to watch at YMa, Pontypridd, for those with an Eisteddfod Maes ticket. It runs at 16.00 each day until the 9thAugust.

