There be dragons! Summer of fun lands in Swansea Valley town

A busy schedule of free family friendly events are set to take place as part of the ‘Summer of Fun’ initiative, centred around the Welfare in Ystradgynlais.

As the school holidays begin, the team at The Welfare have secured funding from the Welsh Government to create a packed programme of creative and fun events both inside and outside of the building throughout August.

The performance programme includes The Great Insect Games from Familia Della Noche, LAStheatre’s Rascally Diner and an app-based adventure from Taking Flight Theatre called The Curious Case of Aberlliw.

The Great Insect Games is described as a bug-filled and action packed piece of street theatre in English and Welsh, while at The Rascally Diner, young people aged five and over are invited to cook up a stinky mess as part of Rufus Skumskins O’Parsley’s kitchen crew as he creates some of the world’s most disgusting dishes, with ingredients you may not find in your average kitchen cupboard.

The Curious Case of Aberlliw combines the fun of a puzzle filled escape room with live theatre and the great outdoors as families are charged with solving the case and finding the missing colours, making mini detectives of all the new recruits.

For the workshop programme, young people can make insects, monsters and spyglasses, develop stories with Flossy & Boo or learn techniques to deal with their inner dragons with Taking Flight Theatre.

There will also be introductions to street dance and musical theatre with Solar Dance and the Performance Factory. As well as arts, creative and wellbeing workshops, participants will be able to fill up on a free healthy lunch.

The Curious Case of Aberlliw, The Rascally Diner and Dragon Taming workshop are all supported by BSL interpreters to make the events accessible to Deaf young people and their families.

Organisers say events are filling up fast and families are encouraged to book ahead via the box office on 01639 843163 or online. View the full schedule here

