‘There were no Celts’ says Guardian columnist Simon Jenkins in new book
A new book by Simon Jenkins argues that “there were no Celts, just sociable sailors” but that it became politically advantageous for the Welsh, Irish and Scots to say that they had a political identity in common.
His book The Celts: A Sceptical History argues that there has never been a distinct people, race or tribe claiming the name of Celtic, though remnants of different languages and cultures remain throughout Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Cornwall.
Guardian political columnist Simon Jenkins argues in the book that a Celtic identity become useful as each nation had an experience of oppression under Anglo-Saxon, English then British rule, leading to the near break-up of the UK in the present day.
“My intention is to dispel the concept of a single Celtic people, language or nation,” he says in the book.
“There are Ireland, Scotland and Wales, as well as Cornwall, Brittany and the Isle of Man.
“They have never in any respect cohered as one entity and I regard lumping them together as Celts or ‘the fringe’ as distorting and dismissive.”
He does however argue that the people of the separate ‘Celtic’ nations faced oppression and that their own histories should be better taught as part of the UK.
“Britons are taught from birth the story of England, just England,” he said.
“They are taught little or nothing of the ‘others’ – notably the Irish, Scottish and Welsh commonly referred to collectively as the Celts.”
‘Unite’
Indeed, it was the failure of the Welsh, Irish and Scottish to unite, first between themselves and then together, that was partly responsible for England’s domination, he argues.
“By the eleventh century, under Anglo-Saxons, Danes and then Normans, England was among the earliest ‘nationalised’ states in Europe. It was an early ‘union’,” he said.
“Unlike those of England, few of the clans or ‘kingdoms’ of Wales, Scotland and Ireland behaved as if they were members of a collective whole. Their efforts at self-government came constantly to grief, with rulers no sooner succeeding in briefly uniting their peoples than they died in feuds and civil wars.
“Over time, these westerners did combine sufficiently to be recognisably Irish, Scottish and Welsh, with distinctive languages and dialects. What they never did was unite against England. They did not speak a common language or acknowledge one leader.”
He argues that only in the 17th century did a did scholars begin to see the isles as possessing a collective ‘Celtic’ past, largely through the
identification of a common linguistic root.
Simon Jenkins, who is half Welsh and half English, does however note that if the UK is to survive, the English centre must begin to treat the other nations with more respect.
“It must find stability and cohesion by devolving to them ever-greater autonomy through new federal institutions,” he says.
“It has to change its outlook as well as its constitution.”
I don’t need history, invented or otherwise, to know that the “union2 of the UK does not and has not ever, served the people in Cymru. Nothing will change because the English Establishment never changes… The only real change that can be made is for Cymru to become independent of any rule from the English Establishment or their outriders.
End of..
Correct on all but one point. The “Celtic” label was foisted on us by the Empire to make room for the English. Prior to this, even as late as the 1700s we were referred to, albeit sometimes derogatorily as The British. So when the Empire wanted to cleanse our cultures and unify them into one global crime syndicate, they were English. We were Celts. Together were were British, now let’s get to murdering and stealing.
interesting that this Englishman accuses us of claiming the unwanted nom de plume as some group victim thing
Yes, the term was used to, ‘other’, the indigenous native Briton’s by the likes of Bishop Stubs and his, ‘lesser breed’, pre Hitlertarian narrative. This happened at a time when a hugely unpopular Hanoverian dynasty. who had interbred for centuries were attempting to take the throne when other royals on the continent were losing their heads. In an attempt to be accepted, a Germanic master race ideology was championed, so many who now consider themselves as English were lied to so they would accept a dynasty who had no claims to this island. Many have no Germanic lineages. This persists… Read more »
Sounds about right, and perfectly points out the reason why Wales and Scotland need independence.
How hoplessly ignorant, anglo-centric and paternalistic … as usual from Simon Jenkins.
Not far off in observation but, as per usual with those who beat the Unionist drum, Miles off in conclusion. Let them speak – the more they do, the more they bolster the argument for seperation.
It’s what is now that matters. We Celts share a history of oppression that is more than enough to make us brothers and sisters.
Yet again [[following on from the Janet Teeth Porter comment recently]] these England devoted “half Welsh” types, who feel they have the right to chip in with anti-Welsh propaganda.
If Simon Jenkins wants to argue that we natives have been mislabeled, as celts, that may be a vaguely interesting exercise in futile brainwashing / but the fact remains, native Britons (‘celts’ or otherwise) were here first, remain here, and want independence. Stick whatever ethnic on it, Jenkins, but we’re off. Goodbye.
So why is it that linguists classify Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, Irish Gaelic, Breton, Cornish and Manx as Celtic languages? Is it because they’ve done their research and understand their subject?
Shows how little research this gentleman has undertaking that he excludes the seventh Celtic nation of Galicia. For years I attended history lectures in London where I was told about the Romans civilising the natives on the fringes – us – before the Anglo-Saxons and Normans progressed society towards the era of the English Kings and Queens and the magnificent Empire. Whenever I mentioned the Britons or Celts I would be shouted down. Little has changed.
So here goes another English Know all trying to rewrite history language and myths they do not know any better. Many years ago on holiday on the Island of Kos 2 English families having their evening meal first slagging of Greece and then talking about a certain English king as they called him my wife looking at me and told me to be quite which i could not take anymore from their rubbish. Just as we where leaving i turned to them and told them the Ancient Greeks where living in cities as far back as 1200 B C the… Read more »
O am gael gwireddu dyhead Armes Prydain!
Some research into the mental state of some of these “mixed -up” journalists who pop up in the AngloBrit MSM may be justified. Maybe some academic at a loose end could investigate whether the journalists “state of mind” derives from their roots or their conditioning by the society into which they have settled comfortably by now.
If Simon Jenkins is hanner Cymro/hanner Sais he is well positioned to observe the oppression of the Welsh AND the English. In neither case is the national saint’s day allowed to be a bank holiday by the powers that be in Westminster. I would be very pleased to hear Simon’s take on that blatant form of oppression!