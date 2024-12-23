This could be the Welshest Christmas video you’ve ever seen

If you’re not already experiencing festive fever by eating your bodyweight in biscuits and chocolate, while sampling the sort of alcoholic beverages which are only ever consumed at Christmas (I’m particularly looking at you egg nog) then let us truly turn on your Xmas lights (so to speak)

We think we may have unearthed the Welshest Christmas video you have ever seen.

Making a journey to the very depths of YouTube’s darkest recesses, we struck gold when we unearthed one of the greatest things we have ever witnessed (save for THAT Gareth Edwards try for the Barbarians against New Zealand and every one of Gareth Bale’s free kicks)

What we dusted off is now 54 years old – and if it doesn’t put you in the cheeriest of festive moods then you best rush yourself to A&E and have those medical types check you actually do possess a pulse.

What we discovered was a Welsh heritage heirloom, a classic piece of culture from Wales – The Tom Jones TV Christmas Show from 1970.

In this incredible 10 minute clip you not only get Tom in his vocal pomp, but you get the amazing voices of the world famous Treorchy Male Choir belting out some seasonal classics alongside the Welsh singing icon. And it doesn’t end there, you get Jones The Voice reciting Dylan Thomas’ wonderful A Child’s Christmas in Wales.

We loved it. We think you’ll love it.

NADOLIG LLAWEN / HAPPY CHRISTMAS!!