‘Those Were The Days’ star Mary Hopkin to release new album

Mary Hopkin is set to release a ‘joyful and experimental’ new album of original music which she has termed ‘a series of musical doodles’.

For her soon-to-be-released project, her only motivation was the question, “Wouldn’t it be fun if I tried this… or this… or that?”

The answer is eighteen tracks encompassing choral and orchestral, Latin grooves, haunting piano and folky acoustic guitar.

All are written and performed by Mary herself. Most feature Mary’s layered vocals, with some additions from her daughter Jessica (who co-wrote one track), her son Morgan and Jessica’s partner Christian.

For this album she has eschewed lyrics, focusing on a variety of inspiring and moving melodies and rhythms.

“A child again”

Mary Hopkin is perhaps best known for her 1968 UK number 1 single, Those Were the Days and for being one of the first artists to be signed to the Beatles’ Apple label.

Hopkin was born into a Welsh-speaking family in Pontardawe, and took weekly singing lessons as a child, beginning her musical career as a folk singer with a local group called the Selby Set and Mary.

She released an EP of Welsh-language songs for local record label called Cambrian, based in her hometown, before signing to Apple Records.

Iconic model Twiggy saw her win the ITV television talent show Opportunity Knocks and recommended her to Paul McCartney.

Those Were the Days was produced by McCartney and was released in the UK on 30 August 1968.

She has gone on to release twelve albums in total, and remains one of Wales’ most beloved singers.

Mary shared: “In a world where we are all so restricted by rules and regulations, it’s important to find some time and space for yourself where you can be a child again, trying out new things, exploring, experimenting, finding joy in the unexpected … when you get out of your own way and simply have fun.”

Mary’s new work comes hot on the heels of ‘Two Hearts’, a duet album with her daughter Jessica Lee Morgan which was released in 2023.

The album is £12.00 and can be purchased here

The album will receive a digital release on 3 January 2025.

