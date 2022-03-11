Three pavilions – and no preliminaries – at Urdd Eisteddfod this year

All competitors going to this year’s Urdd National Eisteddfod will reach the main stage – or at least, one of three main stages.

This year the festival in Denbigh is doing away with the traditional disappointment of failing to pass the preliminary competition to reach the Main Pavillion.

Thousands of children and young people are currently battling their way through 220 district Eisteddfods and the organisers of the main festival have confirmed that anyone reaching the National will not face an additional hurdle of prelims.

The Urdd also announced in December that entry to the Denbighshire Urdd National Eisteddfod between 30 May and 4 June will be free thanks to £500,000 from the Welsh Government.

Jeremy Miles, the Welsh Language and Education Minister, said that he was delighted that see the Eisteddfod Maes returning this year for the first time since 2019.

“The Eisteddfod is such an important annual event and something that most of us have experienced, whether it’s taking part in competitions or visiting the Maes when it’s held in our area, ” he said.

“Visiting the Eisteddfod is a great opportunity to use the Welsh language, with activities for everyone, whether you are a confident Welsh speaker, a learner or have an interest in the language and culture.

“I am delighted that the Welsh Government has been able to support the Urdd, in its centenary year, in making entry to the Maes free of charge this year, for everyone to enjoy.”‘

Siân Eirian, Director of the Urdd Eisteddfod said that “there is no doubt that we have all as competitors, coaches, supporters, stallholders or volunteers been longing for the return of the Eisteddfod”.

“Our thanks go out to all the volunteers, judges, coaches and staff who have given up their time to ensure we can stage the District Eisteddfodau this spring.

“The Denbighshire Urdd Eisteddfod, in the middle of the Urdd’s centenary year, will undoubtedly be a festival to remember – and everyone involved in the Eisteddfod’s preparations deserves it.”

