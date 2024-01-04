Tickets for ‘Nye’ starring Michael Sheen available and full cast announced

The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre has announced the full cast for Nye, starring Michael Sheen, as the company begins rehearsals.

The new play by Welsh playwright and screenwriter Tim Price (The Internet is Serious Business) is directed by Rufus Norris (London Road), and charts the life of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan and his battle to create the NHS. Michael Sheen is cast as Nye in this co-production between the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

Stellar cast

Matthew Bulgo, Dyfan Dwyfor, Ross Foley, Daniel Hawksford, Bea Holland, Michael Keane, Nicholas Khan, Oliver Llewellyn-Jenkins, Mark Matthews, Ashley Mejri, Lee Mengo, David Monteith, Mali O’Donnell and Sara Otung join the previously announced cast of Remy Beasley, Roger Evans, Jon Furlong, Stephanie Jacob, Kezrena James, Tony Jayawardena, Rebecca Killick, Rhodri Meilir, Michael Sheen and Sharon Small.

Director Rufus Norris leads a creative team including set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, company voice work Cathleen McCarron and Tamsin Newlands, staff director Francesca Goodridge, associate set designer Matt Hellyer, dialect coach Patricia Logue and casting by Alastair Coomer CDG and Chloe Blake.

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan is often referred to as the politician who’s had the greatest influence on the UK without ever being Prime Minister.

World premiere

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Nye is playing at Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre from 18 May until 1 June 2024, following its world premiere at the National Theatre’s Olivier theatre from 24 February until 11 May.

Tickets are available from £19 on Wales Millennium Centre’s website: https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2024/nye

