Tim Burgess sends message in Welsh to fans ahead of Cardiff show

There are three things you can rely on – death, taxes and Tim Burgess being a thoroughly lovely bloke.

The frontman of Madchester heroes The Charlatans, who kept us all entertained during lockdown with his Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties on social media, sent a message to fans ahead of his band’s sold out show at The Great Hall, at Cardiff University this evening.

Taking to Instagram, he endeared himself to many by posting a message in Welsh.

He wrote: “Mae’n wych bod yn ôl yng Nghymru. Ni methu aros i chwarae ein sioe yn Caerdydd sydd wedi gwerthu allan heno. Welwn ni chi nes ymlaen os oes gennych chi docyn.”

This translates as: “It’s great to be back in Wales. Can’t wait to play our sold out show in Cardiff tonight. We’ll see you there if you have a ticket.”

Understandably, there were many who praised the singer with some even offering to give him Welsh lessons.

We think it’s a simple things that can be so effective, so diolch Tim, for your use of Welsh.

For those who were unsuccessful in getting a ticket for The Charlatans’ sold out show at The Great Hall, the band will be back in the Welsh capital next summer when they support New Order at a huge open air gig.

The special outdoor concert will take place as part of the Cardiff Bay Series, now in its third year and previously headlined by Primal Scream and The Chemical Brothers.

The gig on Thursday 22nd August 2024 will see New Order return to Cardiff for their first gig in the Welsh capital since 1983 and their first show in Wales since they played in Swansea in 1985.

Presale tickets for the Cardiff show are available from Monday 4th December at 10am. To sign up to the presale, please visit www.bayseries.co.uk/new-order

General sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday 5th December at 10am. Ticket link TBC.

The Bay Series and Escape Records present

New Order

The Charlatans

Plus more special guests TBA

Thursday 22nd August 2024

Cardiff Bay

