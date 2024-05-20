Timothy Spall leads cast for new BBC comedy drama set in Wales

BBC Comedy and BBC Wales has commissioned a new comedy drama titled Death Valley – a murder mystery starring BAFTA-winner Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth.

Written and created by Paul Doolan (Mammoth, Trollied) and set in Wales, Death Valley follows the unlikely crime-solving partnership between eccentric national treasure John Chapel (Timothy Spall), a retired actor and star of hit fictional detective TV show ‘Caesar’, and disarming Welsh detective sergeant Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth).

Thrown together by the murder of John’s neighbour, John and Janie are an odd, yet hilarious duo with opposing instincts. Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations.

When John and Janie are not arguing about a case, they’re inevitably up in each other’s personal business. Despite their differences, they soon realise they are the closest thing each other has to a best friend, and unwittingly help one another move on from the past.

“Unique”

Timothy Spall, says: “I’m really looking forward to teaming up with the brilliant Gwyneth Keyworth and the fantastically talented team of creatives and technicians on this new and unique comedy drama.”

“I’m relishing the prospect of getting stuck in as we embark on creating this truly oddball detective duo who develop their unusual combined eccentric skills to hilarious and surprisingly successful effect in beautiful rural Wales and its gorgeous towns and villages.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC says: “This series has all the hallmarks of a BBC Comedy classic; it’s the perfect comedy drama caper which never forgets the funny. We feel thoroughly spoiled to have such a wonderful cast on board.”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy at BBC Studios Comedy Productions, says: “With a wonderful cast and Paul’s extraordinary scripts, Death Valley is a brilliantly witty and idiosyncratic take on the murder mystery.”

“Comedy in Wales”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Wales said: “Comedy in Wales is in terrific shape! The very best comedians, the very best writers are playing their part in establishing Wales as a very funny place.

“We always knew this to be true and now the rest of the UK do too. I know audiences will fall in love with these two brilliant characters as they strike up an unlikely but incredibly endearing friendship.”

Death Valley is a BBC Studios Comedy Production for BBC Two, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer, written and created by BAFTA-nominated Paul Doolan.

The series was ordered by Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning BBC Wales. The Commissioning Editors are Seb Barwell for BBC Comedy, and Paul Forde for BBC Wales.

Directed by Simon Hynd and Produced by Nikki Wilson, the Executive Producers are Paul Doolan, Josh Cole and Madeline Addy. BBC Studios will distribute the series internationally.

Additional funding support has been provided by Creative Wales, the Welsh Government agency that supports the growth of the Creative Sectors.

Filming begins in Wales next month.

