Tina – The Tina Turner Musical to visit Wales

West end smash-hit Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will embark on its first ever tour of the UK and Ireland, stopping off in Wales in February 2026.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will be performing at Wales Millennium Centre from 10 – 28 February 2026, with tickets on public sale from 12 April.

The award-winning musical tells the story of legendary artist Tina Turner, the twelve-time Grammy Award winning Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Iconic hits

Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her iconic hits, including The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High, the musical is an inspiring true story of a woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers and defy the bounds of age, gender, and race to conquer the world against all odds.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall, with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

Legend

Producer Tali Pelman said, “Tina Turner played to packed out arenas across the UK and Ireland throughout her extensive career.

“We’re thrilled to now be able to bring her extraordinary story to stages across the UK and Ireland for the first time with TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, celebrating the life and times of a truly inspirational woman whose story continues to move and elate audiences around the world every night.”

Wales Millennium Centre members will be able to skip the queues and secure tickets days before general release. Find out more about Ffrind membership here: https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/join-and-give/ffrind-and-ffrind-membership

Tickets go on public sale from 12 April: https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/ whats-on/2026/tina

