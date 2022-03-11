Tir na n-Og Awards 2022 shortlists for books in Welsh and English announced

The shortlist for the Welsh and English language Tir na n-Og awards have been announced.

There are three awards up for grabs – the Welsh language Primary Age Shortlist, a Welsh language Secondary Age Shortlist, and the best English-language book with an authentic Welsh dimension.

One the Welsh language Primary Age Shortlist are Gwil Garw a’r Carchar Crisial by Huw Aaron, Sara Mai a Lleidr y Neidr by Casia Wiliam, and Gwag y Nos by Sioned Wyn Roberts.

On the Welsh language Secondary Age Shortlist are Hanes yn y Tir by Elin Jones, Y Pump, edited by Elgan Rhys, and Fi ac Aaron Ramsey by Manon Steffan Ros.

On the shortlist for the best English-language book with an authentic Welsh dimension are Welsh Fairy Tales, Myths and Legends by Claire Fayers, 10 Stories from Welsh History that everyone should know by Ifan Morgan Jones with illustrations by Telor Gwyn, Swan Song by Gill Lewis, and The Valley of Lost Secrets by Lesley Parr.

The Chair of the Welsh-language Panel, Alun Horan, said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to chair the Welsh-language Panel this year with the output being a clear indication that the industry is very healthy.

“It was nice to see a number of new names and the standard of writing and the appearance of the shortlisted titles was excellent. Amongst the titles, there were several highly original books, taking children and young people’s books in Welsh to exciting new areas, with the potential of attracting reluctant and harder-to-reach readers.”

The Chair of the English-language judging panel, Alexandra Ball, said: “It has been a pleasure to be part of the Tir na n-Og judging process again this year. As a librarian, it has been wonderful to discover authors and titles with such a variety of content with authentic Welsh dimensions, many in beautiful settings.

“I have recommended so many of these books to friends, family and young readers I meet in the library. It is always joyful to share wonderful titles with a new audience and share the opportunity to see our culture, history and country reflected between the covers of a good read.”

Helgard Krause, Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales, said: “Again this year, we have a shortlist of such a high standard – and I am very glad that I do not have to choose a winner from this wonderful selection! Many congratulations to everyone involved in creating these shortlisted titles.”

Welsh language Primary Age Shortlist

Gwil Garw a’r Carchar Crisial, Huw Aaron, Broga

‘A book full of humour, imaginative events, special monsters, and a main character who can somehow survive all misery and disorder.’

Sara Mai a Lleidr y Neidr, Casia Wiliam, Y Lolfa

‘A story that grips the reader from the outset; the writing is skilful, well proportioned and has an easy humour.’

Gwag y Nos, Sioned Wyn Roberts, Atebol

‘An action-packed story that captivates the reader from the first few paragraphs, and captures the alien world of the workhouse subtly and compellingly.’

Welsh language Secondary Age Shortlist

Hanes yn y Tir, Elin Jones, Gwasg Carreg Gwalch

‘A beautiful book that, in its simplicity of presentation and language, makes complex history accessible to the reader.’

Y Pump, ed. Elgan Rhys, Y Lolfa

‘A collection of challenging and experimental stories that inverweave into one complete composition.’

Fi ac Aaron Ramsey, Manon Steffan Ros, Y Lolfa

‘A contemporary and gripping novel that presents real characters of flesh and blood that can resonate with today’s young readers.’

Best English-language book with an authentic Welsh dimension

Welsh Fairy Tales, Myths and Legends, Claire Fayers, Scholastic

‘A beautiful book packed full of wonderful, intriguing and exciting stories of Welsh fairy tales, myths and legends, retold with great warmth and full of humour.’

10 Stories from Welsh History that everyone should know, Ifan Morgan Jones (Illustrations by Telor Gwyn), Dragon Press

‘A wonderful introduction to 10 key figures and events in the history of our country, with information presented in a very accessible and readable style, with eye-catching illustrations.’

Swan Song, Gill Lewis, Barrington Stoke Ltd

‘A beautiful and emotive book about the healing power of nature that, despite its lyrical and elegant gentleness, has a powerful message of hope and recovery.’

The Valley of Lost Secrets, Lesley Parr, Bloomsbury Publishing

‘A gripping wartime drama set in the south Wales valleys, full of mystery and intrigue, but also kindness and friendship.’

