Tom Jones to headline his biggest Welsh concert in recent history

Tom Jones is set to headline a major homecoming concert in front of 30,000 fans next year.

Live Nation and leading live music and event promoter Cuffe & Taylor have announced Tom Jones as the latest headliner to perform at the first-ever Chepstow Summer Sessions which is set to be helf at Chepstow Racecourse. On Saturday 6 July

With support from 90s pop artist, Gabrielle, Tom Jones will join previously announced Hozier on the growing lineup of headliners set to play the first ever Chepstow Summer Sessions.

Summer Sessions was founded in 2013, becoming a highly anticipated live music series in Scotland with headliners including Eminem, Florence + The Machine and Foo Fighter.

The Welsh Sessions will take place in the scenic Wye Valley, Chepstow Racecourse.

The Welsh singing legend, whose hits include “It’s Not Unusual”, “She’s A Lady” and “Delilah”, has sold more than 100 million records and is regarded as one of the most successful artists of all time.

Sir Tom’s honours and accolades, include a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the Music Industry Trusts Award and a Hitmaker Award.

Peter Taylor, Co-Founder of Cuffe and Taylor, commented: “What a joy to announce the legendary Sir Tom Jones for Chepstow Summer Sessions – we really can’t think of anybody better to play our first year of the festival. Performing in front of 30,000 fans, this monumental show is set to mark his biggest headline concert in recent history in Wales. It’s an event not to be missed and we expect it to be among the biggest and best in Wales next year.”

Tickets to the Summer Sessions will be on general sale on Friday 1 December at 9am via smmrsessions.com / ticketmaster.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

