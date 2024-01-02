Tom Jones to take to the stage in Llangollen six months from tonight

In exactly 6 months time, Sir Tom Jones will take to the stage to open the core Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, with organisers promising “the biggest and best Llangollen Eisteddfod for a generation.”

Acts heading to Llangollen in Summer 2024 have sold well over 800 million albums between them. Nile Rodgers alone, the co-founder of Chic has written, produced or sold more than 500 million albums world-wide.

Superstars

Bryan Adams and Sir Tom Jones have sold 100 million each, whilst just before Christmas, Madness celebrated their first studio number 1 album.

In October, the peace festival which has run since 1947 announced a partnership with Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Since then, not a month goes by without the announcement of world-class superstars coming to Llangollen. Bryan Adams, Paloma Faith, Manic Street Preachers & Suede, Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Jones, Calan, Kerry Ellis & John Owen-Jones, Gregory Porter, Katherine Jenkins, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne and Madness already announced as headliners.

Dave Danford, Llangollen Eisteddfod’s Artistic Director said: “This summer, there is no doubt that Llangollen will be the place to be. In exactly 6 months, Sir Tom Jones will take to the stage amid our biggest and most high-profile festival for decades.

“We are keen to stress that the core elements of our festival that long-time supporters of our festival know and love will remain. As well as bringing some of the World’s biggest selling artists to Llangollen, our peace parade will be at the heart of what we do, our competitions remain at an incredibly high standard and this year, our field will be bustling with activity on our outside stages. This partnership with Cuffe and Taylor has not just ensured our amazing festival survives but thrives beyond our wild expectations.”

Uncertain future

The concerts will start from Tuesday 18th June with multi-million selling Canadian superstar Bryan Adams.

There will be concerts before and after the ‘Core Eisteddfod’ week between 2-7 July 2024. The concerts will finish with Madness on 13 July.

This represents a remarkable turnaround for the festival. In July 2023, it faced an uncertain future as it reported heavy losses.

Their partnership with Cuffe and Taylor has lifted the festival to a new level, with competition entries the highest for a generation due to the increased profile.

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We are thoroughly enjoying working with the team in Llangollen. The International Musical Eisteddfod is an historical event to be celebrated and we feel quite honoured that we are now part of this iconic peace festival.

“Not only do we have some amazing artists lined up to bookend the event, but we have also programmed three incredible nights to take place during the Core Eisteddfod Week. We are all very much looking forward to what is set to be a brilliant week in a most beautiful location.”

The festival will also see over 150 choirs and dance groups heading to North Wales for their traditional, world-renowned Eisteddfod competitions. Groups from as far away as Burundi, Canada, China, Ghana, India, Japan, Malaysia, Morocco, Singapore, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, USA and Zimbabwe will be competing. They will take part in individual categories before the best compete for the Pavarotti Trophy in the Choir of the World Final on Saturday 6 July.

Chair of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, Professor Chris Adams said, “When our iconic festival was set up in 1947, its aim was to welcome the world to promote peace and reconciliation through music and dance.

“This year, we are doing this and more. Over 800 volunteers will be welcoming competitors from over 40 countries this year as well as hundreds of competitors from across Wales and England. Our Eisteddfod is set to be spectacular but promoting peace will be central to everything we do.”

Tickets and further information can be found on the Festival’s website: www.llangollen.net.

Some of the main acts to appear this year as follows:

18 June – Bryan Adams

21 June – Paloma Faith

28 June – Manic Street Preachers & Suede

29 June – Kaiser Chiefs

02 July – Tom Jones (Core Eisteddfod week)

03 July – Wales Welcomes The World (Core Eisteddfod week)

04 July – Direct from the West End: Kerry Ellis & John Owen-Jones (Core Eisteddfod week)

05 July – Gregory Porter (Core Eisteddfod week)

06 July – Choir of the World (Core Eisteddfod week)

07 July – Katherine Jenkins (Core Eisteddfod week)

11 July – Nile Rodgers & CHIC

12 July – Jess Glynne

13 July – Madness

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

