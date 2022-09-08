Tonight’s Mercury Prize Award has been postponed

Tonight’s scheduled Mercury Prize award ceremony has been postponed, it has been announced.

A statement from organisers said: “Tonight’s Mercury Prize event has been postponed at this time of great national sorrow. We know everyone involved in the Mercury Prize will understand.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family at this very difficult time.

“We will make an announcement regarding future arrangements as soon as we are able”.

Welsh musician Gwenno, Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Little Simz were among the acts in the running for the prestigious prize.

