Top Welsh bands in Swansea double header

Some of the top acts on the Welsh music scene will be performing at The Bunkhouse, Swansea this weekend.

The series of gigs will be staged as part of a collaboration between the Mentrau Iaith network and R*E*P*E*A*T Fanzine to provide opportunities for people of all ages to use and enjoy the Welsh language in the Swansea area.

The first event takes place on Friday 24 November, with sets from Alffa, Grey-FLX, Breichiau Hir, and People and Other Diseases.

Alffa are a Welsh rock duo known for their explosive sound and energy, and for being the first Welsh-language band to reach a million streams on Spotify.

Grey-FLX is the alias of Logan Powles, a talented multi-instrumentalist producer hailing from Swansea, who is said to offer a ‘vibrant and powerful live experience’ with his band.

Cardiff six-piece Breichiau Hir combine urgent aggression with melody, that has been describes as ‘sitting between emo and punk’, while People and Other Diseases are a celebrated post-punk trio.

Welsh language music scene boosted

Saturday 25 November will see an evening headlined by Los Blancos in support of their recently released second album, “Llond Llaw” released on Libertino Records. Support comes from Akimbo, Cyn Cwsg, and Swan Hill.

Tickets to both events are £8 in advance, and can be purchased via TicketSource.

The following weekend is set to be the wrapping up of the project for this year, with sets from Ynys, The Eggmen Whoooo! and Y Dail live at Tŷ Tawe on Friday 1 December, with more gigs planned for 2024.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

