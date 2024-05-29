Touching film set at Welsh cancer centre heads to iPlayer and Clic for Pride Month

A touching Welsh language short film featuring the true story of a lesbian couple who married at Velindre Cancer Centre, Cardiff is set to debut on streaming platforms this June.

Am Byth, the Welsh language version of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival’s Lottery-funded short, I Shall Be Whiter Than Snow, will debut on iPlayer and S4C’s streaming service – Clic – on Saturday 1 June.

Iris in the Community

Am Byth, was produced as part of Iris in the Community, created by people taking part in the National Lottery Community Fund supported diversity project.

Am Byth was directed by Frederick Stacey, written by Jonathan North, and translated into Welsh by Mared Jones & Geraint Scott.

The short film is based on the true story of a lesbian couple, Kim and Roseann, who were married at Velindre Hospital, Cardiff in 2018 whilst Kim was receiving treatment for cancer.

This emotional film is a touching love story between two women and is also a celebration of the amazing staff who work for our NHS and the importance of compassionate care.

Real stories

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize Film Festival Director said: “I am delighted that Am Byth will be available to be shared on iPlayer and S4C Clic for Pride Month.

“It is important that we help make it possible for films like Am Byth to be made, telling the stories of real people in their communities.

“We are especially pleased that we have been able to produce a Welsh language version of this film, and that it has been chosen to debut on the streaming platforms on 1 June, giving it even more opportunity for exposure.”

Am Byth stars Rebecca Harries and Lynn Hunter, supported by a cast of NHS professionals.

Rebecca Harries said about her part in the film: “A story about people who love each other is always an important story to tell, especially these days, but when it’s a true story, about real people, in a passionately unsettling situation like this, the responsibility is greater.

“You don’t want to get their story wrong, or not do it justice, so you search deeper in yourself for anything to help you. You are basically looking for the truth, truth and honesty, because their story is not fiction.”

“An honour”

Speaking about the collaboration between Iris in the Community and the NHS, Ceri Harris BEM, Head of Equality and Human Rights, said: “I was so honoured to bring Kim and Roseann’s love and story to screen.

“Working in partnership with Iris on this film has been wonderful. Iris understood how important it was to tell their story, to share the amazing compassionate care they received.

“I will be eternally thankful to Iris.”

Berwyn Rowlands continued: “Am Byth is a community film made possible through National Lottery Community Funding, and Iris in the Community was a three-year project, running between 2021 and 2024.

“During this time, we worked with 12 community groups across Wales and produced nine short films and a package of training resources about storytelling on screen.”

Iris Prize will return this year: Tuesday 8 October – Sunday 13 October 2024.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

