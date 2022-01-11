Tributes pour in for Welsh artist Mike Jones, who passed away aged 80

Tributes have poured in for the Welsh artist Mike Jones, who passed away at the age of 80.

Born in 1941, he took inspiration from the post war Welsh culture of the mining community in which he grew up.

His work was rooted in the social and working life of the people of the valley and the tough conditions in which they lived.

The artist gained a reputation for his evocative portrayals Wales’ people and the Welsh landscape and he has exhibited across the country.

He has held a number of shows and exhibits at The Albany Gallery, Cardiff as well as at The Attic Gallery, Swansea.

He has also contributed to several television presentations on the visual arts in Wales. His work is held in many private collections and in The National Library of Wales.

Tŷ’r Gwrhyd, the Welsh Centre in Pontardawe, said: “It is with sadness that we heard of the death of one of the artistic talents of Pontardawe and Wales, the artist Mike Jones.

“It was a huge honour for Tŷ’r Gwrhyd to be the home of Mike’s last exhibition on the occasion of his 80th birthday in October last year.

“It was wonderful to see the reaction of local people and people from far away, of every age and background, to his work portraying the vale’s characters from his childhood. He leaves a big creative legacy to the nation. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Eryl, and the family, for their loss.”

Lee Waters, the Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Climate Change, said: “Mike Jones is a modern Great Welsh artist. Really very sorry to hear of his death. His legacy is secure.”

Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, said: “Sad to hear of the loss of Mike Jones of Pontardawe, one of Wales’s most important painters and visual chronicler of our industrial history and our communities. Honoured to have his paintings on display at my office, which he kindly provided to my predecessor @GwendaThomas6.”

On his art Mike Jones has previously said: “In drawing and painting, I endeavour to give emotions, ideas and memories a permanent form. I find inspiration in simple subject matter, women scrubbing steps, figures sitting in waiting rooms, men and women, places and times of my childhood and imagination.

“Through my art I try to convey emotion and attitude which I hope will connect with the viewer. The essence of my work is the spontaneous and intuitive response to my subject matter.”