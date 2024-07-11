TV star revealed as special guest at Craft Festival Wales

Keith Brymer Jones has been revealed as the special guest for the inaugural Craft Festival Wales.

In addition to the renowned potter, bestselling author and The Great Pottery Throw Down judge, a full list of demonstrators has also been announced.

Keith will be joined by his partner Marj talking about his life and work on Friday September 6th.

Keith Brymer Jones said: “I’m really looking forward to being a part of the first ever Craft Festival Wales. At this wonderful event I’ll be talking about clay, life … and everything else! It will be really special, because Wales will be mine and Marj’s new home soon. I can’t wait!”

Craft Festival Wales, which is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through the Levelling Up campaign which is administrated by the Cynnal y Cardi team, Ceredigion County Council, Arts Council of Wales, and QEST, will be held over three days at Cardigan Castle from 6 – 8 September 2024.

The event will showcase an exceptional handpicked selection of 80 makers from across Wales and the UK – including jewellery makers, potters, furniture makers, textile artists, glassmakers and many more – all selling their finely made unique products directly to the public.

Craft Festival Wales welcomes people of all ages and offers a programme of exciting craft workshops, demonstrations, and masterclasses by some of the UK’s most prestigious makers including Internationally exhibited ceramic artist, Ashraf Hanna, Peter Bodenham of St. Dogmaels Pottery; Carmarthenshire broom and brush maker Rosa Harradine; contemporary hand weaver Llio James; greenwood worker and ash splint basket maker Michelle Mateo; Llandeilo ceramicist Kate Glanville; and internationally renowned jewellery designer Ann Catrin Evans.

Craft Festival Wales is also honoured to present makers and demonstrators from prestigious organisations QEST (Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust) and Heritage Crafts. There will be over 20 demonstrators alone!

Over the weekend at Cardigan Castle, there will be a Children’s Craft Tent, which is supported by Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre, National Wool Museum, Coleg Sir Gar and Small World Theatre – offering children the opportunity to get creative while having lots of fun.

Craft Festival Wales is organised by Sarah James and Nina Fox, who also organise the multi-award-winning Craft Festival in Bovey Tracey and Craft Festival Cheltenham. Craft Festival was founded in 2004 and is a non-profit making organisation which celebrates its 20th Anniversary in 2024. The event has grown from 2,000 visitors to over 10,000 since it started, and it has become one of the most prestigious craft events in Europe.

Sarah James said: “I’m delighted that longtime friend of Craft Festival, Keith Brymer Jones, will be joining us in Cardigan to launch Craft Festival Wales this year. He’s passionate about his craft and is extremely interesting and I’m sure our visitors will love meeting him at this special workshop.

“I’m also thrilled that so many makers applied to take part in this year’s festival – with many local makers exhibiting and many travelling from further afield to my hometown of Cardigan. We’ve got plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained – including demos and workshops, theatre, children’s crafts, live music and some other surprises along the way. See you in September!”

The demonstrators and workshops at Craft Festival Wales include:

Ann Catrin Evans – Iron, Gold and Silver Jewellery

Axe & Paddle – Primitive skills expert

Kate Glanville Ceramics – Hand painted tableware and tiles

Little Barn – Handmade wooden furniture

Llio James – Contemporary handwoven products

Michelle Griffiths – Sculptural textiles for fashion/interiors

Michelle Mateo Crafts – Baskets made from splint wood

On The Wing – Artist – Poet – Wordsmith – Maker

Rosa Harradine – Handmade brooms and brushes

St.Dogmaels Pottery – Hand thrown ceramics

Lee John Phillips – Green wood spoon carving

The Department of Small Works – Jobbing letterpress print

There will also be two free events which form part of Craft Festival Wales, running throughout September.

Significant Forms, curated by Peter Bodenham and presented at Cardigan’s contemporary art gallery Canfas, is an exhibition of museum quality ceramics from Wales. The exhibition features an exciting mix of makers who regularly exhibit internationally. Entry to this exhibition is free and it runs from 6 September to 8 October 2024.

Also, Craft Trail in partnership with Oriel Myrddin, presents commissioned work by six emerging makers. This new work takes inspiration from the collections held by The National Contemporary Art Gallery of Wales, a major new initiative, sponsored by the Welsh Government, developed, and managed through a collaboration between Amgueddfa Cymru, the National Library of Wales and Arts Council of Wales. Trail venues are Mwldan, The Albion by Fforest, Crwst, Cardigan Bay Brownies, Awen Teifi, and Make it in Wales / Stiwdio 3 The Craft Trail runs from August 30-September 20th.

For information and to buy tickets for Craft Festival Wales, visit https://www.craftfestival.co.uk/Wales/

Craft Festival Wales at Cardigan Castle (6-8 September 2024)

Open Friday, Saturday & Sunday 10am-5pm

Adult daily ticket £7

Adult 3-day weekend ticket £13

Accompanied Children Under 18 FREE

Accompanied Carers FREE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

