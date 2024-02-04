Twin Town to receive special screenings at venues around Wales

It’s arguably Wales’ greatest cult film.

When Twin Town was released its anarchic, breakneck scenes and darkly twisted comic plot grabbed everyone’s attention.

It made a star of Rhys Ifans, in his first major film role, and two and a half decades later it remains one of the great Welsh movies.

The film also had a stellar Welsh cast including Ifans (Jeremy Lewis), his brother (on screen and in real life) Llyr Evans (Julian Lewis), Huw Ceredig as the twins’ dad Fatty Lewis, Port Talbot born Di Botcher as mum, Jean Lewis, William Thomas as Bryn Cartwright and Sue Roderick as Lucy Cartwright.

Now special 25th anniversary screening of the cult classic, followed by a Q&A session with director Kevin Allen, are to ne held at venues across Wales.

Starring Llyr Evans, Rhys Ifans, Dougray Scott, Huw Ceredig and William Thomas, the anarchic comedy follows Jeremy and Julian Lewis, the “Lewis Twins”, two unruly brothers who terrorise the city of Swansea from the caravan park where they live with their family.

When their father, Fatty, is injured while working on a roof for local kingpin Bryn Cartwright, they try in vain to claim compensation. Thus begins a campaign of terror, which local policemen Terry and Grayo are ill-equipped to prevent.

Twin Town is low-life and proud of it. It’s gritty, brutal and not for the faint hearted.

A mural marking the film’s anniversary was unveiled last year in Port Talbot, where many of the scenes were shot.

Painted in the underpass between Dalton Road and Neath Port Talbot Hospital by one of Wales’ leading street artists, Steve ‘Jenks’ Jenkins, it’s proved to be quite the attraction with fans of the film.

Meanwhile, back in May last year, William Thomas who played the movie’s arch villain, unscrupulous builder Bryn Cartwright was invited back to the scene of one of Twin Town’s most infamous scenes.

It’s the moment inept Fatty Lewis (played by the late great Huw Ceredig) falls off his ladder while working on the rugby club run by Bryn.

This leads to Fatty’s sons the Lewis Twins (stellar duo Rhys Ifans and Llyr Evans) leave a trail of destruction in their search for compo for their old man.

The scene also sparked one of social media’s most popular memes and gifs.

It’s the moment Bryn Cartwright leans out of the clubhouse window and sees Fatty Lewis lying prostrate on the ground, prompting him to utter the immortal words: “f*cking twat”.

Twin Town; the roof job pic.twitter.com/xPfAQNHey5 — ClassicMovieClips (@clips_classic) January 16, 2023

The scene was shot at Bonymaen RFC, which has retained its links with the movie ever since.

Fast forward more than 25 years and Bryn Cartwright was back at the scene of that magic movie moment after being invited to open the part of the clubhouse which was used as Bryn’s office in the movie, which was damaged by Storm Eunice back last year.

Today it’s been transformed into a game analysis room with all the work done by club volunteers (not Fatty Lewis).

It was the culmination of a series of tweets that sparked a search for the actor by the rugby club who were keen to get him back on familiar ground.

Only happy to oblige, the actor cut the ribbon to reopen the game analysis room. William was also on hand to help the club celebrate their winning of the League 1 West Central title, and posed with the squad in a team photo.