Two exciting acts set to perform at prestigious Iris Prize ‘gig night’

Two exciting emerging acts are set to perform at this this year’s annual Iris Gig as part of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival, celebrating the best global stories in the heart of the Welsh capital this autumn.

GIRLBAND! are a new alternative three-piece from Nottingham.

Georgie, Kay and Jada are a formidable trio, and after making music individually and with other groups locally they came together and GIRLBAND! was born.

Jason Kwan is a powerful voice in the LGBTQ+ and Asian communities. Originally from Hong Kong, Jason moved to the UK at the age of 14 by himself on a music scholarship.

His music champions queer Asian experiences, placing underrepresented narratives at the forefront of his work.

Rising stars

Francis Brown, Volunteer and Music Co-ordinator for the Iris Prize Film Festival said: “After last year’s show stopping performance by VOYA I thought it was always going to be hard to follow that.

“However, when I saw GIRLBAND! live on stage earlier this year I thought their high-octane performance, raw energy and anthemic songs would be perfect for Iris! Their special guest Jason Kwan is a rising star who has an abundance of charisma, star quality and no shortage of good tunes!”

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize Film Festival Director added: “We are always excited to share new music with our film audiences. This year’s gig night has been moved to Friday night and we are starting later than usual to give the show a real night out feel.

“We have always championed artists from the LGBTQ+ community and we are very excited to be presenting you with GIRLBAND! and Jason Kwan for this year’s Iris Gig.”

The annual Iris Gig will take place on Friday 11 October 2024 at Stadium Plaza which will act as Iris HQ for the week.

Doors open at 9pm and tickets are available for £12. Entry is free for Iris Prize Film Festival pass holders.

You can book tickets for the Iris Gig here.

Full details about Iris Prize can be found at www.irisprize.org

Save £30 by buying the Full Festival Pass for £110 during the Early Bird period (27 July – 11 August 2024) (Regular Price: £140)

