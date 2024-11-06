Two of the ’80s best known TV presenters bring daytime club to Wales

The Let’s Rock Festival brand is launching a daytime retro clubbing event series, ‘Let’s Rock Club Tropicana’, which rolls out across the UK from March 2025 – including a date in Wales.

Hosted by DJ and TV presenter Pat Sharp, their first ever UK ’80s spectacular event will be coming to Newport’s Corn Exchange on Saturday, March 29, alongside shows in Exeter, Liverpool, and Shrewsbury.

Dance hits

Organisers of the brand which hosts the Let’s Rock Wales festival are inviting partygoers to put the boom boom into their heart and dive onto a dance floor that’s pounding with the energetic dance hits of the 80s.

Pat Sharp will be joined by different special guests at each event, with famed children’s TV presenter and Top of the Pops host Andy Crane making an appearance in Newport (although we can neither confirm or deny he will be bringing Edd The Duck with him).

“Great Britain, grab your ’80s passport because I’m bringing the first ever Let’s Rock Club Tropicana to the UK, and it’s gonna be one hell of an ’80s party,” says Pat Sharp, “I’ll transport you to a retro wonderland where membership’s a smiling face, and the ’80s hits will be generously served, whilst I hope to see you all fizzy and popping with the energy of those hit factory heydays. Come dressed to impress, rah rah skirts, leg warmers and mullets a must.

“Whether you’re ready to bounce back to your youth, or embarking on a journey of 80s discovery, this is your chance to moonwalk back to the 80s, brush off your Agadoo and sizzle your Lambada with the shoulder-padded power of the best decade of pop music. From dayglow to lace gloves and frizzy perms, Let’s Rock Club Tropicana, calls on clubbers to dress in 80s clobber, cos you can’t get into the groove if you’re not living in a material world.

“See you there – let’s all dance!”

Tickets are available HERE

Find out more:

www.tropiclub.co.uk

https://www.instagram.com/letsrock80s/

