UK entry to return to Junior Eurovision after Wales competed in pre-pandemic competitions

A UK entry will return to Junior Eurovision this year after Wales previously competed as a standalone nation in the pre-pandemic competitions.

The BBC has confirmed that the United Kingdom will participate in Junior Eurovision for the first time since 2005.

S4C which previously put forward a Welsh entry confirmed in February that they would not be doing so this year, after missing two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Wales debuted in the competition in 2018, in Minsk, Belarus. Welsh singer Manw Lili Robin took to the stage to sing “Perta” after being selected through the Chwilio am Seren (Searching for a Star) programme which was broadcast on S4C.

Wales also participated in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019, which was held in Gliwice, Poland. Erin Mai performed “Calon yn Curo” after being selected through Chwilio am Seren to represent her country.

In January there was speculation that Wales might be blocked from entering the Junior Eurovision by the UK’s planned return to the competition.

The BBC confirmed today that it would broadcast the 2022 Contest live on CBBC, BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The 20th Junior Eurovision will take place in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sunday 11 December,

It will be the first time the BBC has taken part in Junior Eurovision, as previous participations were organised by ITV.

‘Diversity’

Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children’s and Education, said: “We are beyond excited to bring the Junior Eurovision Song Contest to the BBC for the first time, and to showcase the diverse young musical talent from across Europe for children and their families to discover and enjoy together.

“This junior version of Eurovision will undoubtedly encapsulate the same spirit of unity that the adult contest brings, reflecting the heart of what CBBC is all about, an inclusive channel that celebrates the diversity and creativity in all children. I can’t wait to unveil our own musical talent who will proudly represent the UK.”

Junior Eurovision Executive Supervisor Martin Österdahl sparked rumours about the UK returning to the singing competition in December last year, during a press conference.

He told France TV and the EBU that the BBC was “close to joining” the contest.

The news follows the announcement in July that the BBC will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom on behalf of Ukraine.

