Under Milk Wood: 70-year anniversary special with Iwan Rheon

Dylan Thomas’s beloved radio play, ‘Under Milk Wood’ turned 70 this year – and to celebrate its anniversary, the timeless masterpiece has been brought to life in a new audiobook starring a host of Welsh talent including Iwan Rheon.

70 years on from its original recording in 1954, Dylan Thomas’s celebrated work still captivates audiences with its lyrical prose and vivid characters.

The natural place where Dylan felt it truly belonged, the work was originally narrated by Richard Burton as first voice.

This new production is headed up by Hollywood’s rising star and Wales’s very own Iwan Rheon. With a star-studded cast of authentic Welsh voices.

In Burton’s footsteps

Iwan said: “Under Milk Wood is one of the most emotive and lyrical stories in Welsh literature, and it was a pleasure to walk in the footsteps of Richard Burton and inhabit First Voice.”

“I hope you enjoy immersing yourself in the weird and wonderful world of Llareggub as much as I did.”

This new ‘never been heard before’ immersive soundscape puts you right in the centre of this imagined village known as Llareggub. English translation, ‘Buggerall’.

Layered production

The producer Peter Gallacher spent many months recording a variety of Welsh voices and creating the world of

Dylan Thomas in the sleepy village of Coedpoeth, Wrexham, where the studios are located.

From Captain Cat, the blind sea captain who mourns his lost love Rosie Probert, to Mrs. Ogmore-Pritchard who obsessively cleans her two dead husbands’ rooms.

Each character brings a layer of warmth, humility, romance and charm. Including good old fashioned Welsh humour.

Peter shared: “I watched and listened to a lot of previous ‘Under Milk Wood’ productions. And I listened to Dylan Thomas in old archive interviews to capture his energy and humour.

“When I came to recording the voices and mixing the soundscape, there was an odd atmosphere in the studio. As if somebody was sat behind me whilst I was recording everything.

“I also felt this strange energy around me when I mixed a sequence. As if something was trying to tell me it was a good choice. Was it the ghost of Dylan Thomas? Who knows, but it felt very real.”

Dreamlike

With Thomas’s rich language and evocative imagery, this audio production promises to transport audiences into a dreamlike realm where the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

Capturing snippets of conversations, dreams, and inner thoughts from various residents as they navigate love, loss, and longing.You will laugh and you will probably cry. But most of all, you will be transported into the imagined world of Dylan Thomas.

So, this Christmas, take time out. Pop on your headphones and have a listen to this new production of ‘Under Milk Wood’.

Now available to listen to on Audible or Apple Books.

