Under Milk Wood anniversary plays to air on BBC Radio 3 this week

The first play, which will be broadcast tonight on BBC Radio 3 (22 January) at 22.45 is Swansea by Joe Dunthorne, starring Ruth Jones.

A new portrait will be broadcast over the next four days at 22.45, starting with Tywyn by Manon Steffan Ross on 23 January, New Quay by Menna Elfyn on 24 January, Cardiff by Hanan Issa on 25 January and the final feature, Rhondda by Rachel Trezise on Friday 26 January.

Dawn to dusk

Writing on X, Emma Harding said: “Our five writers each conjure a different part of Wales. And, like the original, we begin before dawn and end after dusk, but here we travel from Swansea to Tywyn, from New Quay to Cardiff & the Rhondda..

“The dramas go out individually at 22.45 on BBC Radio 3 each evening across the week, or you can listen to the extended omnibus edition on Sunday evening 7.30pm in Drama on 3 or catch up on BBC Sounds.”

All portraits will be available to listen online shortly after broadcast for those who are unable to listen upon launch.

Find out more information here.