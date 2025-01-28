Unique event for economists and thinkers will return to Hay Castle this year

Hay Castle’s second ‘Weekend of Mistakes’ – a “unique deep dive into financial and economic history” – will return in 2025 after a sold-out first year.

The event will host an impressive line-up of speakers, featuring “pre-eminent economists, thinkers and authors”, with an expanded programme for 2025.

The weekend of “insights, discovery, stories, and lively debate” will take place on 21st – 23rd March.

‘Insider knowledge’

The speakers are set to cover a fascinating range of topics, including the first 75 days of Trump’s presidency, how to fix Britain’s economy, the importance of Gross National Happiness over Gross Domestic Product, and the financial struggles facing universities and higher education.

The 2024 sold-out programme was praised by speakers and attendees for its range of insider knowledge, glimpses behind the scenes of significant global events, practical advice and humour.

Highlights included discussions on the deception and discreet charm of con artists, the financial plights of Sir Walter Scott, the complex ethics of banking, and epic financial failures and why they didn’t need to happen

Edward Chancellor, author of The Price of Time, said the 2024 conference was ‘one of the best I’ve ever attended’ and praised the ‘consistent high quality’ of the sessions available to attendees.

‘Magical place’

The weekend offers a unique opportunity for attendees to discuss with the authors and speakers, with breakfast discussions, book signings, networking sessions and more, all against the beautiful backdrop of Hay-on-Wye.

Attendees ranged from students, history enthusiasts and industry professionals, with some travelling from as far as Canada, the U.S. and South America.

Speakers confirmed for the second Weekend of Mistakes include, David McWilliams (Money: A Story of Humanity), Dame Alison Wolf DBE (The XX Factor: How Working Women are Creating a New Society), Emma Slade (Set Free: A Life Changing Journey from Banking to Buddhism in Bhutan), Sir Philip Augar (The Bank That Lived a Little), Helen Thompson (Disorder: Hard Times in the 21st Century), Oliver Bullough (Butler to the World), Russell Napier (The Solid Ground), Felix Martin (Money: The Unauthorised Biography).

Tom True, Director, Hay Castle Trust, said: ”After a sold-out pilot event last year, Hay Castle will be alive again with discussions around past mistakes, follies and manias and the lessons they hold for the way we live now. Pre-eminent economists, thinkers and authors will join together in this magical place to present a unique, challenging and entertaining weekend that I know everyone will be proud to be a part of.”

Tickets are available now from www.weekendofmistakes.org

