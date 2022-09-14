Urdd Eisteddfod proclamation event to go ahead with ‘day of celebration’ in Carmarthen this weekend

This weekend Carmarthen will be a wash of red, white and green as schools and communities join together to celebrate the Urdd Eisteddfod’s Carmarthenshire 2023 Proclamation Event.

After a three-year wait, the people of Carmarthenshire will welcome Urdd Gobaith Cymru to the county to mark the start of Carmarthenshire’s 2023 Urdd Eisteddfod year.

Ahead of each Urdd Eisteddfod, a Proclamation Event is held by the hosting county to mark the start of their Eisteddfod year. Traditionally the Proclamation Event is a “day of celebration” as schools and local communities join together for a procession within the hosting county.

But over the next week, two processions have been arranged as well as a range of activities as the local Urdd Eisteddfod Working Group offer an opportunity for “everyone to join in the fun”.

The first Proclamation Event will be held this Saturday, 17 September as thousands of children and young people take part in a procession through the town of Carmarthen.

The procession will start at 11am. After the procession, activities and family events will be held at the park including a variety of stalls, sports activities, dancing and live entertainment.

Also on Saturday, 17th September) at 8pm, there will be a gig with Fflur Dafydd and Einir Dafydd at Clwb y Cwins, Carmarthen, as well as special Cymanfa Ganu at Gellimanwydd Chapel, Ammanford at 6pm on Sunday.

For the first time ever, Carmarthenshire’s Working Group have organized a second parade in Llandovery to close the festival on Saturday 24th September – the town hosting the Urdd Eisteddfod in May 2023.

Carys Edwards, Chair of the 2023 Urdd Eisteddfod Working Group said: “For the first time ever a second parade will be held to close the Proclamation Event on Saturday 24th September in Llandovery. We want to ensure that every child and young person in Carmarthenshire has an opportunity to be part of this special festival.

“Excitement is growing across the county as we get closer to welcoming the Urdd Eisteddfod in 2023. We look forward to celebrating the Urdd Eisteddfod’s announcement, and welcoming Urdd Gobaith Cymru to Carmarthenshire over the next week.”

‘Exciting’

Siân Eirian, Director of the Urdd Eisteddfod thanks the local volunteers: “Organizing and hosting a Proclamation Event or an Urdd Eisteddfod is no small task. On behalf of the Urdd I would like to thank the Carmarthenshire 2023 Working Group, the children and young people and all the volunteers in their communities for their dedication to host the 2023 Urdd Eisteddfod.

“The whole team have been busy fundraising and organizing activities to host the 2023 Urdd Eisteddfod in Carmarthenshire.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the Carmarthenshire Urdd Eisteddfod Proclamation Event and see all the children and young people in the area march – not once, but twice – during the event.

“Of course, we will also be publishing the Eisteddfod’s 2023 Competition List, which will be an exciting syllabus for Urdd branches throughout Wales.”

For more information about the Urdd Eisteddfod 2023 Proclamation Event, visit the Urdd Gobaith Cymru website.

