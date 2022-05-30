Urdd Eisteddfod returns for organisation’s centenary celebrations after two year break due to pandemic

The Urdd Eisteddfod has returned today for the youth organisation’s centenary celebrations, after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.

The event, which is Europe’s largest youth festival, will run all week in Denbighshire. This will be the first face to face Urdd Eisteddfod since the start of the Covid pandemic, following two years of holding the event virtually.

Free access has also been granted at the Urdd this year, following a funding announcement from the Welsh Government.

Some changes have been made on past Eisteddfodau, including ditching the dreaded prelims which saw most competitors sent home for reaching the main pavilion. This year, every competitor will perform on one of three main stages at the event.

In addition, the three finalists in the festival’s Main Competitions will be invited onto the stage before revealing who is first, second and third, as seen during Eisteddfod T.

The minister for the north of Wales, Lesley Griffiths, said that it was “a very special year for the Urdd for many reasons”.

“It is celebrating its centenary year, which is a remarkable achievement, and people are able to come together for the first time in over two years at the Eisteddfod,” she said.

“I’m pleased the Welsh Government has committed to offer free access at this year’s event. This is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for the Urdd’s work over the last century.

“The Urdd is an organisation which works on the international stage and offers a welcome to all regardless of background. What better way to celebrate this than to offer free access to all.

“I’m very much looking forward to attending this year’s event and I know there’s a very warm welcome for the festival in Denbighshire and across North Wales.”

‘Appeal’

Competitions will commence first thing on Monday, 30 May continuing throughout the week until Saturday, 4 June. The competitions range from dancing, singing, reciting to cooking, art and hairdressing.

Speaking in the run-up to the event, Siân Eirian, Eisteddfod yr Urdd and the Arts Director, said: “In the wake of Covid-19, the Urdd as an organisation has shown the ability to adapt and Eisteddfod T provided an opportunity to see our competitions in a new light.

“Due to the wide appeal of some aspects of Eisteddfod T, we decided to incorporate a few elements of the digital festival into future Eisteddfodau. The festival’s strength is its ability to evolve over time.”

The Eisteddfod can be found at Fferm Kilford, Ffordd Eglwyswen, Dinbych, LL16 4ER.

