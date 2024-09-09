Urdd Gobaith Cymru publishes cartoon inspired by children of Wales and the world

Wales’ largest youth organisation has launched a brand-new cartoon series by an 18-year-old artist from Cardiff which has been inspired by young Welsh speakers of Wales and the world.

Corb Davies’ Boncyrs’ cartoon characters now feature in the free digital magazine Cip.

Branwen Rhys Dafydd, the Urdd’s Publications and Communications Manager shared: “As Wales’ largest youth organisation, we’re always seeking new and creative ways of offering children and young people a wealth of experiences through the medium of Welsh.”

“Cip magazine is a popular and free digital resource, distributed to over 5,000 subscribers every other month. It’s a platform which shares Welsh children’s experiences, opinions and voices, and this new cartoon by Corb Davies is an exciting development in our provision.

“The cartoon reflects the opinions and humour of our readers and makes the Welsh language accessible to primary-age children from near and far.”

Talent

A former pupil of Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, eighteen-year-old cartoonist Corb Davies has been honing his craft and publishing Welsh cartoons in Cip magazine for a year now.

Thanks to extra support from the Book Council of Wales and Creative Wales, the Urdd commissioned Corb to develop a brand-new cartoon for the magazine’s next 4 issues.

As part of this project, Corb had the opportunity to further develop his craft and skills by running workshops at Ysgol Pen y Bryn, Tywyn and consulted with pupils at Ysgol Sadwrn (a digital school that provides Welsh lessons to children all over the world).

“I’m so grateful to the Urdd for helping me develop my craft as a cartoonist and enabling me to publish cartoons in Welsh,” said Corb Davies. “It was so cool to collaborate with children for the first time. It was rewarding to be given an insight into their world and imagination before transferring their ideas to paper and creating a cartoon that reflected their experience of Wales and the Welsh language.”

Corb also received mentoring sessions from writer Manon Steffan Ros to develop his storytelling talent for children and young people.

“I’ve enjoyed the whole process!” said Manon Steffan Ros. “Working with Corb and seeing the great story and pictures brought to life was exciting, he’s so talented.

“Children’s ideas are always great and it’s great to see a cartoon that reflects their lives and imagination. They’ll probably laugh a lot like I do when you see the characters and the story unfold.”

Cardiff-based animation company Turnip Starfish has created short, animated clips to bring the cartoon’s characters to life and promote the magazine.

Corb added: “It’s been surreal seeing the characters I’ve drawn being brought into life.

“I have learnt a lot, and the project has built my confidence in so many ways. I can’t wait to hear everyone’s reaction to it now.”

The first episode of ‘Boncyrs’ features in Cip magazine’s September issue and the story will continue in the November, January and March issues.

Subscribe to receive a copy of the magazine (along with IAW magazine, aimed at secondary Welsh learners) straight to email here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

