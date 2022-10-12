UWTSD to offer first ever BA Musical Theatre course through the medium of Welsh

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David is introducing a BA Musical Theatre course through the medium of Welsh for the next academic year.

The course will be the first course of its type through the medium of Welsh and will enable students to study all styles of musical theatre in their mother tongue.

The course will be located in the new home of the Wales Academy of Voice and Dramatic Arts, University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Cardiff, where students will benefit from a collection of bespoke studios for rehearsal and performance to help them hone their acting, singing and dancing skills.

Course Director Eilir Owen Griffiths, said: “This is a new chapter for the Wales Academy of Voice and Dramatic Arts, and we are delighted to introduce a brand new course – the only one of its type in Wales through the medium of Welsh that focusses completely on Musical Theatre.

“Over the last five years the provision has developed substantially in Cardiff, and this new degree is vitally important to the portfolio.”

West End

Several prominent Welsh Speaking alumni have already graduated from the Wales Academy of Voice and Dramatic Arts, and have featured in West End shows, including Joey Cornish as Frankie Valli in the musical ‘Jersey Boys’, Glain Rhys in ‘The Secret Garden’, Celyn Cartwright in ‘Riverdance’, Levi Johnson in ‘Choir of Man’, and Siôn Emlyn Williams in ‘The Corn is Green’ with the National Theatre.

Eilir Owen Griffiths added: “Since establishing the BA Perfformio course in 2015 the provision has gone from strength to strength. It is great to see that so many of our alumni are securing posts throughout Wales, as well as treading the boards of the West End.

“Being able to offer a degree that concentrates on such a popular subject, and which is through the medium of Welsh, is able to open many more doors and opportunities for students to develop their craft.”

More information about the course will be available during the University’s open day on 15th October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

