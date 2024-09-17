Vampire Disco release electrifying new single, ‘Hapus’

Welsh DJ/Producer, Vampire Disco, has released his latest single, ‘Hapus’, an electrifying trance anthem that breaks new ground by celebrating the beauty of the Welsh language.

The single is available to stream across all platforms from now.

‘Hapus’, which translates to ‘Happy’, blends the energetic beats and euphoric melodies of trance music with the rich lyrical traditions of Welsh. The track is a bold statement of cultural pride, aiming to bring the Welsh language to the forefront of the global electronic music scene.

“Welsh is a beautiful and expressive language, and I wanted to capture that in a genre that is all about emotion and energy,” says Vampire Disco.

“Trance music is known for its ability to evoke powerful feelings, and with ‘Hapus’, I hope to make people feel connected to Wales, whether they understand the language or not.”

Mission

The single is a part of Vampire Disco’s ongoing mission to push boundaries in the electronic music world.

Known for his unique blend of retro and modern sounds, he has consistently delivered tracks that resonate with audiences far beyond Wales. With ‘Hapus’, he will continue to innovate, offering a fresh perspective on what trance music can be.

‘Hapus’ is available to stream now via Recordiau Brathu.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

