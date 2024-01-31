Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen’s Day Fever coming to Cardiff

Day Fever the daytime club phenomenon which is sweeping the country has announced a huge date in Cardiff at The Depot.

Described as “the daytime disco that won’t ruin Sunday” the event in the Welsh capital will take place on Saturday, May 25, between 3pm-8pm.

Launched by actress Vicky, and her Welsh husband – the filmmaker and writer Jonny Owen, as well as Reverend and the Makers frontman, Jon McClure, it has sold out all across the UK with events in Sheffield, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and London, including a date at the Scala in Johnny’s hometown of Merthyr on March 23, which sold out in an hour.

Day Fever, which is a nod towards The Bee Gee’s disco classic Night Fever, is targeted at over 30s who crave a nostalgic nightclub experience, but without having to stay up all night – and you can still get eight hours sleep afterwards.

“Instead of dancing the night away, this is dancing the afternoon away,” explained Vicky, speaking to the BBC.

“It’s a nightclub in the afternoon for people of a certain age,” added Johnny.

“I love meeting mates, having a few drinks, having a dance but also like getting a cheeky curry afterwards, not queuing hours for a taxi and being home early enough for Match of the Day – and then it also doesn’t ruin your Sunday either.

“For me now, it’s all about going out on a bit of an all-dayer – and I thought there’s a real market for people with a similar vibe.”

Tickets for Day Fever in Cardiff are available from 9.30am on Thursday, February 1.

Find out more about Day Fever

