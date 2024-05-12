Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Vote for the Wales Book of the Year 2024 People’s Choice Award

12 May 2024 2 minute read
Wales Book of the Year Awards 2024

The Wales Book of the Year Award celebrates talented Welsh writers who excel in a variety of literary forms in both Welsh and English.

There are four categories in both languages – Poetry, Fiction, Creative Non-Fiction and Children and Young People, with one of the category winners going on to win the Overall Award and claiming the title, Wales Book of the Year. The Shortlist consists of 24 books in total – twelve in each language, three in each category.

The English-language Shortlist 2024, sponsored by Cardiff University’s School of English, Communication and Philosophy and Nation.Cymru is:

Poetry Award

I Think We’re Alone Now, Abigail Parry (Bloodaxe Books)

Cowboy, Kandace Siobhan Walker (Cheerio Publishing)

In Orbit, Glyn Edwards (Seren)

Creative Non-Fiction Award

Sarn Helen, Tom Bullough (Granta Publications)

Birdsplaining: A Natural History, Jasmine Donahaye (New Welsh Rarebyte)

Spring Rain, Marc Hamer (Harvill Secker)

 The Rhys Davies Trust Fiction Award

Stray Dogs, Richard John Parfitt (Third Man Books)

The Unbroken Beauty of Rosalind Bone, Alex McCarthy (Doubleday)

Neon Roses, Rachel Dawson (John Murray)

The Bute Energy Children and Young People Award

Where the River Takes Us, Lesley Parr (Bloomsbury Children’s Books)

Brilliant Black British History, Atinuke (Bloomsbury Children’s Books)

Skrimsli, Nicola Davies (Firefly Press)

You can vote for your favourite below.

Where the River Takes Us

Jason lives with his big brother, Richie, trying their best to make ends meet so they can stay together.

They've got supportive neighbours and some great friends, but there's... Read more

Stray Dogs

Turner is a high school dropout newly arrived in Toronto.

After taking a job selling dictionaries for a local grifter named Romeo Silva, the day goes wrong, and Turner... Read more

Spring Rain

In Spring Rain, writer and gardener Marc Hamer shares his path from difficult beginnings to contentment, by way of family gardens.

As a young boy in a violent home,... Read more

Skrimsli

Skrimsli is the second fantasy adventure from author Nicola Davies set in a world where animals and humans can sometimes share their thoughts.

It traces the early life of... Read more

Sarn Helen

This is the account of Tom Bullough’s journey along Sarn Helen – Helen's Causeway – the old Roman Road that runs from the south of Wales to the north.

... Read more

Neon Roses

Eluned Hughes is stuck.

It's 1984 in a valley in south Wales: the miners' strike is ravaging her community; her sister's swanned off with a Thatcherite policeman; and her... Read more

I Think We're Alone Now

I Think We’re Alone Now was supposed to be a book about intimacy: what it might look like in solitude, in partnership, and in terms of collective responsibility.

Instead,... Read more

In Orbit

On receiving news of a beloved teacher’s death, a man struggles with the loss of a relationship sustained by deep admiration and unrequited love.

Memories of their shared journey... Read more

Cowboy

The poems in Cowboy are knowing, millennial, internet-sick, funny, but there are deeper undercurrents, too: of embodied and disembodied spiritualities; of the knowledge of animals; of familial mythologies; of grief... Read more

The Unbroken Beauty of Rosalind Bone

Tucked into the Welsh valleys and encircled by silver birch and pine, the village of Cwmcysgod may appear a quiet, sleepy sort of place. But beneath the surface, tensions simmer,... Read more

Birdsplaining

A wren in the house foretells a death, while a tech-loving parrot aids a woman’s recovery.

Crows’ misbehaviour suggests how the ‘natural’ order, ranked by men, may be challenged.... Read more

Brilliant Black British History

An eye-opening story of Britain, focusing on a part of our past that has mostly been left out of the history books: the brilliant Black history of England, Scotland, Wales... Read more

The Welsh-language Shortlist 2024

Poetry Award

Mae Bywyd Yma, Guto Dafydd (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

Mymryn Rhyddid, Gruffudd Owen (Cyhoeddiadau Barddas)

Y Traeth o Dan y Stryd, Hywel Griffiths (Cyhoeddiadau Barddas)

Creative Non-Fiction

Cranogwen, Jane Aaron (Gwasg Prifysgol Cymru)

Y Delyn Aur, Malachy Owain Edwards (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

Trothwy, Iwan Rhys (Y Lolfa)

Fiction Award

Anfadwaith, Llŷr Titus (Y Lolfa)

Sut i Ddofi Corryn, Mari George (Sebra)

Raffl, Aled Jones Williams (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

The Bute Energy Children and Young People Award

Jac a’r Angel, Daf James (Y Lolfa)

Y Nendyrau, Seran Dolma (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

Astronot yn yr Atig, Megan Angharad Hunter (Y Lolfa)

