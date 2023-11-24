Wales Christmas jumper is a hit for Marks and Spencer

It’s an increasingly popular staple of anybody’s festive wardrobe.

Much like a tree laden with decorations, a turkey dinner and crackers, a Christmas jumper is now a must have.

When it comes to high street retailers, these items of clothing are big business come December and no where more so than retail giant Marks and Spencer.

The store knows what people want at Christmas – anyone who has recently traipsed through their food hall will testify to that.

However, it’s not just festive food they will be selling lots of this Yuletide, Christmas jumpers are hugely popular.

Take a look at the M&S website and you’ll see page after page of knitwear befitting the run in to December 25.

Now we well know how much of a passionate patriotic lot we are here in Wales – and it seems so does Marks and Spencer.

This year they are offering a Wales flag Christmas jumper in both adult and kids’ sizes – the only home nation to have its own knitwear available in all sizes.

And while they are also offering a Scotland flag themed jumper, it is only available in adult sizes.

It transpires that last year M&S offered Scotland, England and Ireland jumpers, but only the Welsh knitwear range in adult and kids’ sizes has survived the cut this year.

In answer to a question from a Scottish customer on X (Formerly Twitter) about why there were no kids’ Scottish jumpers available, a spokesperson for the retailer said: “We did offer a Scotland one last year, along with an England, Ireland and Welsh knit, but it didn’t sell as well as anticipated. Due to this, we’ve reduced our mini-me knitwear offer for this year.”

I mean, in one respect we’re not surprised. Let’s face it we do have the best flag in the world. And who wouldn’t want to represent the Welsh nation with a jumper resplendent with a red dragon this festive season.

I’m sure many of us are hoping that St Nick brings us a Cymru knit this Christmas. Diolch Santa!

The jumpers are available from £16-£18 for kids sizes and £25 for adult sizes. See the range HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

