Wales football fan’s shock when he gets to meet Gareth Bale

One minute you’re heading out your door to the gym the next you’re being bundled blindfolded into the back of a car.

However this was not a kidnapping in the scary sense, because it had one of the greatest endings ever.

Don’t believe us just ask Welsh football fan Cai Jones who had the shock of his life when he got to meet his hero – Wales legend Gareth Bale.

This was not any conventional meeting either as it was arranged by YouTube star content creator John Nellis.

The YouTuber has more than 2.5 million subscribers and is renowned for his challenges and pranks involving some of the biggest names in football.

And they dont come much bigger than Gareth Bale, who shocked Cai in the latest video for the channel

The Wales fan who is 25 and originally from Caernarfon now lives in London where he works as a freelance content producer for the likes of Spotify and ESPN.

“I knew who John was because we work in the same industry, but had never met him,” said Cai. “I’d met his Channel Manager/Director in the past whilst working but that’s about it.

“I knew John did the ‘kidnapping’ style videos but had no inclination of what was actually going to happen.”

The bewilderment on Cai’s face is more than apparent when he is blindfolded and then told to put on noise cancelling headphones when he reaches the YouTube star’s studio.

Cai has no idea when Bale walks in and signs the Welsh fan’s shirt.

“I genuinely didn’t feel him sign the shirt!” laughs Cai. “When I looked down and it was signed I was so confused as to how they did it without me clocking.

“I heard Bale speak and thought I recognised the voice but I didn’t really believe it was actually going to be him!”

And his reaction when he took off his blindfold?

“I genuinely didn’t know how to react,” he says. “It was so overwhelming in the best possible way. Even though I could see him in front of me I still couldn’t believe it.

Luckily meeting his hero proved to be everything he could have wished for.

“I did get to chat with him after. It was like chatting with someone you’ve known for a while. Gareth was incredibly nice with me and such a pleasure to meet. So meet your heroes!”

