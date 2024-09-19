Wales’ forgotten composer gets her first festival

A weekend-long festival to celebrate the life and legacy of pioneering pianist, composer and mezzo-soprano Morfydd Llwyn Owen is set to take place this autumn.

The inaugural Gŵyl Morfydd Owen Festival, is being launched by Parc Arts, RCT Arts & Cultural Service and Pontypridd Town Council and takes place this October 11 – 13 in multiple arts venues across Pontypridd.

The festival aims to rekindle the town’s relationship with its often-overlooked daughter through a packed programme of events for all ages ,commemorating the town’s musical inheritance and inspiring its creative future.

Morfydd Owen, or Morfydd Llwyn-Owen as she was known by her bardic name, was a Welsh composer, pianist and singer. An exceptional musician, her talents were showcased during her decade-long career, during which she won a number of awards and commendations for her compositions and performances.

Outstanding

She was born in Treforest in 1891 into a musical and religious home. The family were members of Treforest’s Park Presbyterian Church. This building now houses Parc Arts, a Presbyterian Church of Wales project and one of the main venues used for this festival.

Morfydd Owen began playing the piano at the age of 4 and composing music by the age of 6.

At sixteen she studied music privately in Cardiff, publishing a hymn-tune a year later. She gained a scholarship to study at Cardiff University and after finishing her degree she went on to study at the Royal Academy of Music, London. She was recognised as one of the most outstanding students of her generation.

During her time in London, Morfydd developed close friendships within very distinct networks. She was a member of the Charing Cross Presbyterian Church, a home from home for many Welsh speakers in the capital. She was also part of a literary community centred in Hampstead, where she lived. Friendships developed with writers such as DH Lawrence and Ezra Pound as well as the Russian émigré Prince Felix Yusopov who had been involved in the assassination of Rasputin.

In 1912 she was admitted to the Gorsedd of Bards at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.

Owen became a sub-professor and an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music. Her 250 manuscripts include orchestral, chamber and choral works, songs to Welsh, English and French texts, and transcriptions and arrangements of Welsh and Russian folk tunes.

A secret marriage to the Freudian psychoanalyst Ernest Jones 1917 caused tensions in her professional and private lives and she died at the age of 26 following an appendectomy in her husband’s family home. A tragic end to a pioneering career that continues to intrigue and inspire.

Gŵyl Morfydd Owen Festival will see concerts, performances, exhibitions, talks and family activities taking place in venues across Pontypridd and Treforest

The festival weekend will open with a children’s parade with other highlights such as an exhibition including original sheet music in Morfydd Owen’s hand and items from her home, concert performances, a twmpath and family workshops taking place across the three days.

The project is led by Parc Arts, a small arts centre housed in the former Parc Presbyterian Chapel in Treforest, where as a teenager, Morfydd Owen was its first organist. The festival is supported by RCT Arts & Cultural Service & Pontypridd Town Council.

Jessica Morgan, Parc Arts said: “Morfydd’s story is not only one of musical excellence, but of pushing gender and societal boundaries also. By celebrating her legacy, we hope the festival will provide an opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds in Pontypridd and beyond to imagine new futures for themselves and their communities.

Rev Nan Powell Davies, General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church of Wales said: “Morfydd’s musical gift was nurtured within a loving home and the warm church fellowship of Park Presbyterian Church.

“From a young age she became the church organist and developed her craft in the composition of hymns. Her faith inspired her amazing gift and we are delighted that her life and work is being showcased for the first time.”

Pride

Caysha Frederick, Pontypridd Town Council shared: “We’re so proud to re-connect Morfydd Owen’s story and legacy with her hometown of Pontypridd. She was a truly impressive and deeply interesting person, from her outstanding musical talent to her love of the Welsh language and determination to achieve beyond the limits placed on women of her day.

“By coming together to celebrate her immense achievements we hope to inspire the next generation of creatives and show how much she means to Pontypridd.”

Jesse Britton, RCT Arts & Cultural Services said: “Despite her stature in the classical and folk music worlds, Morfydd Llwyn Owen remains largely unknown in her hometown.

“We aim to change that, giving rightful recognition to an incredible talent from our own town whose work can stand shoulder to shoulder with Evan James, James James and even Tom Jones!”

Gŵyl Morfydd Owen Festival takes place from Friday October 11 – Sunday October 13 2024.

The full festival programme and event tickets can be found at HOME | My Site (morfydd-owen.cymru)

