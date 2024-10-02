Wales made official partner for Nagaland’s biggest cultural festival

The Chief Minister of Nagaland visited Wales this week to sign the country as a partner for one of India’s biggest cultural festivals.

Nagaland, a state in the north-eastern region of India, is making its final preparations for the Hornbill Festival which takes place every year in the first week of December at Naga Heritage Village.

Also known as the “festival of festivals”, Hornbill celebrates the rich tribal heritage and traditions of the region with live music, stage performances, sports, crafts, food fairs, and ceremonies.

Celebrations

This year Wales has been made a designated partner of the festival marking the end of Wales in India 2024, a year-long series of celebrations and events to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Welsh Government, the British Council, and Wales Arts International representatives met with Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio at the British Council offices in Cardiff on Monday to sign the partnership agreement.

The Chief Minister also met with Deputy First Minister of Wales and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies MS.

In partnership with Welsh Government, the British Council and Wales Arts International have already committed to future cultural collaborations between Wales and India, by investing in a number of new projects through a dedicated culture fund. These projects will focus on deepening existing cultural relationships between artists from Wales and India, including those from Nagaland and the northeast.

The organisations will also play a key role in supporting the Wales-Hornbill partnership.

Pride

As part of his visit to Wales, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio held talks with newly-appointed Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant MS.

“It’s been great to meet with the Chief Minister to discuss the opportunity this partnership presents and to highlight not only our artistic talents, but also the partnerships between our two nations,” Mr Sargeant said.

“This partnership offers us a platform to share the best of Welsh creativity, music, and arts on one of India’s most prestigious cultural stages – certainly a proud moment for Wales.”

Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio spoke of his appreciation to the Welsh Government and the British Council for the opportunity to visit Wales to discuss their partnership with the Hornbill Festival.

“We have confidence that this partnership will strengthen ties between our two countries and increase people-to-people contact and open opportunities for young people” he said.

“Nagaland has a rich heritage, and we look forward to welcoming Wales to experience the land of festivals, for the 25th edition of Hornbill.”

Links

The Chief Minister and his delegation also visited the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and the School of Sport and Health Sciences at the Cardiff Metropolitan University. The delegation met with students and discussed opportunities during a tour of the facilities.

The Chief Minister added: “We will be exploring avenues for students from Nagaland to embark on courses at these impressive universities as well as for musicians and artists to perform in Wales.”

Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, said: “There are rich and longstanding cultural connections between Wales and India.

“Together with our valued partners Wales Arts International we are delighted to be supporting the year of Wales in India with a cultural fund that will give artists in Wales and India the opportunity to strengthen the cultural line between our two nations, collaborate beyond borders, learn new practices, reach new audiences and grow creatively.”

For the latest news and updates on Wales in India, follow @WalesInIndia on X/ Twitter and Wales in India on LinkedIn.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

